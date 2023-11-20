SCOTLAND football star John McGinn has revealed the “wholesome” reason behind his famous goggles goal celebration.

The Aston Villa captain first began using the celebration – where he flips his hands upside down on his head in a shape resembling goggles – in 2021.

However, McGinn revealed last week that his celebration is actually a tribute to his nephew Jack, who wears goggles when he plays football.

The midfielder’s revelation came in a press conference as he spoke ahead of Villa’s UEFA Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar at Villa Park.

A video shows the 29-year-old, clad in his Villa gear, describing his reasoning to reporters as he says: “My nephew, he’s got poor eyesight, and he has to wear the goggles to play football.”

Former Hibee McGinn’s signature celebration is shown above his interview throughout the video with his goal against AZ Alkmaar in the reverse fixture featuring.

He said: “So, I decided it would maybe give him a bit of support to put the goggles on when I score so now, he’s happy.

He acknowledges that he is now not the only Scotsman who uses the celebration, saying: “His teammates up in Scotland carry on the celebration and he can wear his goggles and I’m sure hopefully that inspires a lot of children.”

McGinn came through the St Mirren academy and acknowledged that a few ex-youth teammates had to wear the protective gear when progressing through the age ranks.

John McGinn told reporters that he does the celebration as a nod to his nephew. Credit: Aston Villa

The 60-times Scotland cap said: “A lot of people I played with when I was younger had to wear goggles and when you’re younger it’s difficult, you feel socially kind of out of it but it’s just a wee thing, a nod to Jack.

“Now it’s just kind of stuck so hopefully if I’m scoring, I’m getting the goggles out and keep doing it.”

The video was shared by Aston Villa on social media with the caption: “A wholesome explanation of John McGinn’s trademark goal celebration.”

The post received over 11,000 likes with dozens of comments from supporters who were quick to praise their captain.

One said: “What a wonderful gesture, didn’t expect anything less from super John McGinn. Up the Villa.”

Another added: “Class, we love you Super John McGinn.”

A third replied: “I always knew it was for his nephew, I just never knew why, wholesome from the skipper.”

Another commented: “That is some story, up the Villa, super John McGinn.”

McGinn will be hoping to use the celebration again when Villa kick off against AZ Alkmaar, with a win putting the Midlands side in pole position to qualify from their group.

Scotland supporters will also hope to be seeing the goggles make an appearance in Germany next summer at the 2024 Euros.