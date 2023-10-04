THE young supporters of a Scots minnow side have stunned footie fans with their incredible tifo spotted in their match against local rivals.

Edinburgh side Spartans FC won promotion to the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) in the summer and faced off against local rivals Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, the buzz was around the team’s dedicated young fanbase – the Ultras North – who brought their A-game to the derby with an incredible homemade Spartan tifo.

Video filmed by footie fan and YouTuber Blair McNally – who was one of the countless fans in attendance at Ainslie Park – shows the ultras preparing to unravel their banner.

The stand is visibly packed with flag-waving youngsters who chant loudly as Blair eggs them on saying: “Boys I can’t hear you. Look at this. Wow.”

Two members of the crowd can then be seen heaving on ropes attached to a pulley system which begins to hoist up a depiction of a lone Spartan soldier.

The muscled Spartan warrior is clad in the stereotypical red cape and gold helmet, and brandishes a sword behind the word “Spartans”, written in all blue.

In front of the tifo hang several flags emblazoned with the badge of the club and the logo used by the ultras.

Blair McNally shared the video online on Saturday writing: “Produced by the kids, performed by the kids.”

The post received over 1,000 likes and dozens of comments from footie fans left impressed by the young fans’ efforts.

One said: “Superb, well done boys.”

Another added: “Absolutely love this.”

A third replied: “Class to see.”

The spirit of the fans in attendance may have helped Spartans fight back in the match from two goals down as Rhys Armstrong reduced the arrears before Cameron Russell levelled the game.

Spartans will hope their fans will again cheer them on when they return to action at Ainslie Park against Dumbarton later this month.