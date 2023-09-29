SALFORD CITY have left football fans in stitches after sharing a hilarious clip from a much-loved Channel 4 comedy.

The Ammies were defeated by four goals to nil by Burnley earlier this week in the Carabao Cup and decided to share a highlights package on social media site TikTok.

The club which is famously owned by players from Manchester United’s Class of ’92 were aiming for a second cup upset having beaten Leeds United in the second round on penalties.

Whilst the video of the highlights plays, the sound of the crowd has been drowned out and instead replaced by a monologue from The Inbetweeners.

The clip begins as Burnley score their first couple of goals, a well-quoted line from the first Inbetweeners film begins to play.

Will McKenzie, played by actor Simon Bird, narrates as he says: “When people now ask me if I like football, I say yes, I do like football – but not Burnley, Burnley can f**k off.”

However, it appeared that the club had forgotten to bleep the swear word which was included alongside the clip.

Burnley are managed by the former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany who would’ve enjoyed his win over a club owned by rivals.

Salford City took to TikTok and shared the video with the caption: “Cheers for that, Burnley Football Club.”

The video has been liked by over 50,000 social media users and received more than 500 comments.

One TikTok user wrote: “Best use of this audio.”

Another commented: “Burnley fan but this is class up the Salford.”

A third added: “4-0 cry bout it.”

Another replied: “Pitch invasion for beating Leeds. Enjoy rotting in League Two lads.”

Salford City FC replied to this saying: “Still not over it, huh?”

Salford will face Newport County at The Peninsula Stadium looking to get back to winning ways whilst Burnley face a daunting trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United.