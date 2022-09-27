Sky Sports extend Scottish football coverage until 2029 in new agreement

SKY Sports has announced it will be extending its coverage of Scottish football until 2029 after a new agreement with the League.

The four-year extension to the current deal means Sky Sports will provide coverage of the biggest matches from the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) live every week of the season until 2029.

In addition, football fans will be able to watch live fixtures from the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) for the first time on Sky Sports from this season.

The broadcaster will become an official partner of the SWPL and the title sponsor of the SWPL League Cup for the next seven seasons.

In addition, Sky Sports News will continue to cover the latest news, interviews, results and best stories from all the teams in both Leagues.

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s EVP and CEO UK and Europe said: “With this latest extension of our long running partnership, Sky Sports customers will continue to be treated to the biggest games and even more live matches.

“For the first time they will also have access to Scottish Women’s Premier League matches as well, as we look to continue to bring the best football to an even wider audience.”

Scottish Professional Football League CEO Neil Doncaster said: “This is a very significant financial and promotional deal for the SPFL.

“I’m delighted our clubs have overwhelmingly supported deepening their relationship [with Sky Sports].

“Today’s announcement represents a major financial boost for our 42 member clubs at a time when the UK economy is facing significant headwinds, and will increase the exposure of Europe’s most exciting and passionate league.

“We have much work to do to achieve our target of paying fees to member clubs of £50m per season – but this is an important and significant first step towards that target.

“Sky has a track record of capturing the spectacle and passion of our sport and this partnership will bring Scottish football’s drama to an even wider audience.”

SWPL Managing Director, Fiona McIntyre said: “This is an historic moment for the SWPL and an enormous step forward for the women’s game in Scotland.

“This deal brings significant financial investment to the new leagues and enhances the visibility of the SWPL at this crucial time for the game.

“I’m delighted that Sky Sports recognise the value and potential of the SWPL and will be a key partner for us as we enter into this new era.”

“Our clubs have invested considerable resources and we can now see the rewards of that work, with increasing commercial interest.

“This deal will allow clubs to invest further and will put the SWPL on the map as one of the most progressive women’s leagues in the world.”