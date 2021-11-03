Law firm Esson & Aberdein has been appointed as the official legal and property partner of Aberdeen FC.

Part of the deal will involve giving fans a season ticket worth up to £365 if they sell their home with the firm.

Managing director Joni Esson said: “I grew up in Aberdeenshire and have spent more than a decade practicing in the city, so know what this club means to people here.

“Aberdeen Football Club has positioned itself at the heart of its community and we want there to be no doubt that we are also totally committed to this area and its people.”

Esson added: “We are planning some exciting and meaningful community initiatives.”

Anyone selling their home through Esson & Aberdein, will be entitled to free season ticket for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack wants to grow the club’s season ticket base to 15,000.

The law firm will also offer services on preferential terms to all Dons fans who have season tickets or are members of the club’s AberDNA scheme, as well as the club’s 300 staff.

Season ticket holders and AberDNA members can secure a simple will for £250, get a discounted property management fee of 7.5% and no broker fee mortgage advice.

Esson added: “We wanted to do something meaningful that supports the city’s football team and recognises the loyalty of fans.”

Sarah McColl, AFC’s Partnership Manager, said: “We see a real opportunity here to bring together our supporters and a local company that shares our values and commitment to play an active role in supporting communities across the north-east.

“We have long prioritised finding new and innovative ways to best support our fans and our city.”

Esson & Aberdein was launched in April by Joni and Rob Aberdein, another of the city’s best-known legal names.

As well as property and estate agency the firm specialises in family law and will continue to expand its range of services.

Aberdein, who is CEO of the new law firm, said: “Our partnership with Aberdeen FC means we can offer guidance and advice for Dons fans, their families and their businesses when it comes to mortgages, buying and selling a home, divorces, dispute resolution and so much more.”