A HILARIOUS video shows Peter Crouch left in stitches upon recalling his wife’s Champions League blunder after asking her to guess who was playing.

The former Liverpool striker played 34 times in the Champions League, scoring on 13 occasions and decided to tune in to watch Manchester United take on Galatasaray earlier this month.

As is the format for television, broadcasters take three letters from each team for the scoreboard which read MUN-GAL.

Crouch revealed that wife Abbey Clancy had a punt at who was playing leaving him in tears as she guessed the match was between Bayern Munich and Irish outfit Galway United FC.

The clip begins with the pair mid-episode on their The Therapy Crouch podcast, with Crouch telling the story to viewers.

The 42-year-old begins his rib-tickling anecdote saying: “I was watching the football the other day.

“You know in the corner where they have the names, it was MUN-GAL so Man United versus Galatasaray.”

Crouch adds that wife Abbey then came through to watch the game and queried which two sides were competing in Europe’s premier competition.

He explains: “Ab said, ‘Who’s playing?’ and I went ‘Who’d you think?’ and what I got was better than I even thought it would be, right.

“So, it was MUN-GAL, and she said Munich-Galway.”

Abbey Clancy guessed that Munich were facing Galway. Credit: The Therapy Crouch

Whilst Bayern Munich are indeed participating in the UEFA Champions League and in the same group as Man United and Galatasaray, Galway of the League of Ireland haven’t made it.

The answer left Peter doubled over in laughter at the idea of the Irish minnows playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Crouch chuckles: “Galway in the Champions League on a Tuesday night.”

However, Abbey doesn’t seem too impressed with his story, defending her guess saying: “Galway girl, Pete, it’s a place.”

Crouch is quick to clarify that he’s up to scratch with his knowledge of Irish geography as well as his footballing prowess, stating: “I know Galway’s in Ireland but they’re just not in the Champions League.”

Unwilling to concede the point, Abbey offers the suggestion that Galway may have slipped under the radar, saying: “They might be in the Champions League, you don’t know that.”

Crouch, who is a pundit for TNT Sports’ Champions League coverage quickly retorts: “I do know that, I know all the teams in the Champions League and Galway unfortunately this year didn’t make it.”

The clip was shared to social media yesterday by the podcast’s page with the caption: “MUN-GAL”

It received over 32,000 likes with hundreds of comments flooding in from fans of the show who similarly mocked their loved ones.

One said: “He mocks Abbey like I mock my husband; he thought Spurs and Tottenham were different teams.”

Another added: “My mother’s attempt was Munster-Galway.”

A third replied: “Been playing this game with my wife for years, she once said Chelsea vs Thetford.”

Another responded: “Real Madrid have Bellingham, Kroos and Modric sure but can they do it on a cold Tuesday night in Galway?”

Galway United recently won the SSE Airtricity League First Division with five matches to spare, meaning they can qualify for the Champions League if they win the Irish Premier Division next season.