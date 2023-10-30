Top dental group recruits two experts to further its expansion goals

30 years of experience added to the fast-growing dental network

ONE of the country’s leading dental groups has continued its growth spurt after securing two new dentists to join its expanding team.

Dr Graeme Ker, one of Scotland’s rising stars in dental implantology, and the vastly experienced, Dr Lorna Cox, have joined the family-run group Scottish Dental Care.

Graeme, who is one of the few dentists in the country capable of performing full arch implant therapies, has joined the group as it plans to expand its offering for the service.

Graduating top of his class from the highly acclaimed British Academy of Implant and Restorative Dentistry Academy in Leeds in 2021, Graeme has extensive experience in all aspects of implants and cosmetic dentistry, from a singular tooth, to a full set – striving to minimise the invasiveness of every procedure.

At just 35 years old, Graeme has turned his focus exclusively to implants, and has carried out around 150 procedures since 2021.

Commenting on his appointment, Graeme said: “I’ve always been passionate about seeing a patients care through from beginning to end, which drove me to having a special interest in dental implants.

“Implants are not just a cosmetic fix but can transform people’s way of life.

“I’m extremely excited to have joined Scottish Dental Care, the values placed on development while delivering such high-quality care is inspiring.”

Graeme will be based in Scottish Dental Care’s flagship Hyndland practice, he will also be offering treatments in the Oban clinic, saving patients from traveling to Glasgow.

The dental group has also appointed Dr Lorna Cox, who will be based in the newly acquired Belhaven Dental Clinic.

With more than 22 years of experience in Dentistry and an Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer at Glasgow University, Lorna offers a range of medical aesthetic treatments.

Lorna said: “I am extremely passionate about achieving subtle, natural results, with advancements in regenerative skin treatments being particularly exciting.

“Through detailed consultations I am able to create bespoke treatment plans to help address patients concerns, which can have a multitude of health benefits, not just those we see on the outside. Belhaven is the perfect place for me to offer these treatments in a safe environment.

“I am delighted to have joined Scottish Dental Care, as their patient centred approach to patient care and focus on professional development is very exciting.”

Scottish Dental Care operates 20 practices in Scotland consisting of 80 dentists, employing more than 200 team members, and serving around 200,000 patients.

Lynn Hood, Chief Executive of Scottish Dental Care, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome both Graeme and Lorna, their appointments come at a very exciting time for us.

“Their combined experience will bolster our roster of dentists across Scotland, expanding our offering of treatments at our clinics in Glasgow and Oban, ensuring more people have access to high-quality dental care.”

Owned by brothers and founders Philip and Christopher Friel. Philip, a renowned dentist and the group’s director of dentistry, sets the strategic clinical matters, while Christopher oversees the expansion strategy and group legal services in his role as mergers and acquisitions director.

To find out more about Scottish Dental Care, visit: www.scottishdentalcare.co.uk and www.advanceddentistryscotland.com