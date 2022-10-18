C.W Park Explains Logo Design Do’s and Don’ts for 2023

A logo is an integral part of any brand, as it’s a visual image that helps consumers remember the business and readily identify what it has to offer. However, it’s also an aspect of branding that needs close attention and research. Logo design styles that were considered trendy or at least acceptable in years past could be counterproductive today. C.W Park, the author of “Brand Admiration: Building a Business People Love” and the former Director of Global Branding Center, offers some insight into logo design trends for the coming year, along with advice on which styles are best avoided.

Minimalism is trending, C.W Park explains. A logo is meant to be easily remembered. Sometimes the most readily identifiable logos are the simplest ones, such as Twitter’s iconic bird image and Facebook’s easily recognizable letter mark design. As the trend picks up steam, many large companies are redesigning their logos to eliminate unnecessary features and designs. BBC, for instance, paid nearly $2 million to have a professional logo design firm create a minimalist logo.

Wordmark and lettermark logos are also ideal options for this year and the coming year, C.W Park points out. Estimates indicate that about two-thirds of consumers prefer logos with more text and less background imaging and graphics. If a background is used, it should either be plain and dark with bright letters or should have lettering that is easy to see and read at a glance. Wordmark logos are particularly beneficial for new, small businesses that need to generate awareness of their goods and services; however, they can be effectively used by just about any business that has a short, catchy business name. Lettermark logos are best for companies with a large name that needs to be abbreviated or for companies with a recognizable brand that can be identified with a single letter, although that is not always the case.

Sketches and stylized drawings are still trending, C.W Park notes. He says it’s surprising, given that consumers favor clean lines and minimalist styles. However, he points out stylized drawings aren’t necessarily ornate in nature. Clean lines and styles with an unfinished look can complement many wordmark and lettermark logos and are especially ideal for small businesses that offer boutique services. Industries that could benefit from such a logo include food companies, clothing boutiques, eateries, plant nurseries, and companies selling supplements and organic products.

Creating a winning business logo is no small task, C.W Park notes. It is important to consider trends and a company’s industry, core values, and target audience. Color choice is also important, as each shade conveys its own particular vibe and meaning. Even so, an awareness of logo trends is important as it helps a company understand which designs and styles can cultivate trust in first-time clients. Logo trends also help business owners understand what potential customers are looking for in a brand name, which in turn enables a business to cultivate long-term brand loyalty.