Dr. Calvin Hirsch Discusses Easy Ways to Live Mentally Stronger in Your Geriatric Years 

Easy Ways to Live Mentally Stronger in Your Geriatric Years

Dr. Calvin Hirsch notes that aging causes changes in the body, some preventable, some not. Memory loss falls into the category of preventable. This blog explains simple changes to make to boost your cognitive abilities as you age, staving off memory loss.

Just like other muscles in the body, if not exercised regularly, the brain deteriorates. With the daily exercise of the appropriate type, though, you can help your brain remain active and healthy. That can help reduce the high number of older adults experiencing cognitive or behavioral issues.

Why Older Adults Need to Build Healthy Habits While Young

At least one in four elderly adults experiences a form of mental disorder, ranging from anxiety to dementia, says the Pan American Health Organization. Untreated depression can lead to suicide in the elderly, but according to the Centers for Disease Control, doctors can treat 80 percent of elderly depressive disorders.

Find a Physical Activity You Love and Stick with It

Dr. Calvin Hirsch says you don’t have to play contact sports like football or run around a basketball court to remain healthier. Any type of physical activity, from walking to swimming, hiking to yoga, can help you remain physically and mentally healthier. These cardio activities act as natural mood lifters that reduce symptoms of depression. Plus, walking for just 30 minutes each day helps prevent the development of adult-onset diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, obesity, and high cholesterol, each of which can lead to memory loss. Physical activity also releases the protein BDNF, which helps develop healthy nerve cells in your brain.

Eat Smarter

Following a Mediterranean diet of fish, vegetables, fruits, and small amounts of olive oil can potentially reduce memory issues. Those who regularly eat this diet experience 20 percent less likelihood of memory and thinking problems.

Speak to Your Doctor at the First Sign of a Problem

Older adults can develop geriatric behavioral health problems who never experienced mental health issues before. Rather than stigmatize yourself, go to a specialist like Dr. Calvin Hirsch, a geriatric psychologist, to discuss the problem. The doctor can treat most problems with medication, significantly improving your quality of life.

Find a Social Activity You Enjoy

Whether you join a bridge club, take a photography class, or go to an older adult’s yoga class, getting together with others remains important. This activity builds your social network, reducing the loneliness that can develop as aging friends pass away. The hobby you choose exercises your mind and your body and provides you with a circle of friends who enjoy the same pastime. It also provides you with a sense of purpose.

Get Restful Sleep

Older adults may not sleep as many hours as they used to sleep. That’s a common observation by many older adults. You can improve the quality of the sleep you do get through. Restful sleep results in better mental function, so avoid eating or drinking alcohol or caffeine right before going to bed. Also, skip smoking or other forms of nicotine intake before bed. Finally, keep to a set schedule. Every night, go to bed at the same time; every morning, get up at the same time.

Manage Stress Better

The human brain reacts to high-stress situations with the hormone cortisol. While this helps you survive the high-stress event, cortisol makes it temporarily tougher for your brain to access memories. This means you need a stress-busting hobby like yoga, meditation, walking, or running.

Quit Smoking

Stop smoking because it speeds up memory loss. The activity of smoking nicotine causes tiny strokes in your brain. This erodes memory, but the effect stops happening to your brain when you cease smoking.

Leverage Memory Tricks

Use mnemonic devices to remember names or dates. Repeat a person’s name when you meet them, saying, for instance, “Nice to meet you, Joe.” Picturing a person’s name as an image can work, too, such as recalling Mary by picturing a woman gardening linked by the children’s rhyme “Mary, Mary, quite contrary; How does your garden grow?” Write down appointments or reminders on sticky notes or a large wall calendar.

Contact Your Doctor to Help Maintain Your Cognitive HealthContact Dr. Calvin Hirsch for a geriatric psychiatry consultation. You have many options to improve your cognition and your quality of life. Get started today, living mentally stronger.