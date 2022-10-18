Roger Pettingell Leads the Sizzling Sarasota Real Estate Market

The market for luxury homes on Florida’s Gulf Coast is sizzling right now, led by realtors like Sarasota-based Roger Pettingell.

Sarasota on Florida’s Gulf Coast is a mecca for luxury home buyers. Right now, the real estate market in the city is sizzling like the summer heat. It’s a change from previous years, where summer sales have typically started to dip by late July and early August. However, this year, Sarasota’s real estate market, led by realtors like Roger Pettingell, continues to prosper.

“Even heading into the fall, Sarasota’s current market for luxury homes is as strong as ever,” Pettingell says that this summer’s real estate market in Sarasota has been noticeably different compared to past years. “In previous years, summer activity had typically cooled off by now,” explains the leading local realtor.

But with ongoing inventory shortages and soaring bids climbing well above asking prices, can buyers still find their dream home in Sarasota? “Absolutely, yes,” says Pettingell. According to the expert, now could be the perfect time to buy in the city.

Roger Pettingell is a multi-award-winning realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty. Last year, Pettingell secured over $200 million in sales volume. For the past 13 years, he’s consistently been ranked the number one Coldwell Banker Realty agent in his home city of Sarasota.

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Sarasota office is centrally located and convenient for all of the city. Pettingell and his fellow Coldwell Banker Realty agents are proud to contribute significantly to the city and broader Sarasota County’s ever-robust real estate sector, bringing over 1,000 new properties to the market annually.

Pettingell says that the recently red-hot Sarasota real estate market is just now beginning to cool as summer fades. As a result, it’s a potentially excellent time for buyers, Coldwell Banker Realty’s top Sarasota-based agent suggests. That’s as the city is again starting to see a significant increase in inventory at all price levels.

“Now could be the perfect time to be a buyer,” says Pettingell. “As the market stands, buyers are likely to face less competition than earlier in the year, so conditions favor them more.”

Real estate expert Roger Pettingell is also quick to point out that previously unsuccessful luxury home buyers could be in line for new opportunities. “Anyone who has previously found themselves exhausted from the competition or priced out of the market could now be getting a new opportunity,” he explains.

Roger Pettingell says it would be wise to speak to a mortgage professional as soon as possible if someone plans to purchase using financing and wishes to lock in a low rate.

He also recommends partnering with an agent early on. According to the expert, with listings still receiving multiple offers, competition remains fierce even as summer draws close. “As such, it pays to work with a seasoned agent in the city,” he explains, “who can inform you of new listings while also having the necessary connections to get you in early.”

It’s an especially important consideration for out-of-state buyers. “Out-of-state buyers, in particular,” adds Roger Pettingell, wrapping up, “can benefit massively from having an award-winning agent looking out for their interests locally.”