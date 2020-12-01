Triple win for CALA at industry excellence awards

THREE project managers from a Scottish housebuilder have been awarded a highly coveted industry award in recognition of their dedication to delivering excellent properties.

CALA Homes’ is celebrating as three of its managers have all been recognised at Scottish regional event of the Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence Awards from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

Kenny Reid of Ravelrig Heights (Balerno), Mark Foley of The Crescent (Edinburgh), and Rob Swanson of Milltimber Manor (Aberdeen) were all selected for the award, which acknowledges the high calibre of homes and commitment to customers.

Across the CALA Group, a record 18 project managers were recognised in the competition’s first stage – the Pride in the Job Quality Awards’ – this summer.

The award-winning managers then proceeded to the next stage of the competition, where the trio received their awards, ranking among the thirteen managers in Scotland to receive the accolade.

Mark Foley, Project Manager at CALA (East)’s flagship development, The Crescent, said: “I’m thrilled for everyone at The Crescent, we have a great site management team with a broad range of experience which makes a real difference.

“Winning the regional award is fantastic for us and deserved acknowledgement of the quality of the development and the high standards we hold ourselves to. I look forward to representing CALA at the UK Supreme Awards next year.”

His team also received the highly coveted Regional Award in the Multi-Storey Builder category for the second year running. Mark is CALA’s most decorated project manager, having received 14 ‘Pride in the Job’ awards in his career to date, alongside ten Seal of Excellence Awards and three regional awards.

Last year, Mark received the Supreme Award in the Multi-Storey Builder category – the highest accolade a project manager can receive.

Also winning a Seal of Excellence for the East team was Kenny Reid and his team for their work at Ravelrig Heights at Balerno near Edinburgh.

Kenny said: “It’s an honour to be awarded a Seal of Excellence award. I’m proud of the team at Ravelrig Heights who work extremely hard to deliver incredible homes for our customers – it’s great to see this commitment recognised, particularly in a challenging year.”

Rob Swanson previously worked for 30 years as a joiner before joining the team at CALA Homes as an Assistant Manager. Since then, he has climbed through the ranks to become Project Manager at Milltimber Manor at Oldford Village.

David McGrath, Regional Chairman for Scotland, said; “It’s wonderful to see Rob, Mark and Kenny recognised for the outstanding job they and their teams do here at CALA. Their commitment to quality, teamwork and first-class service shine through on the projects they oversee, and these awards are testament to that. We are very proud of their achievements.”