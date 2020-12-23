Headteacher and pupils return to landmark school building to see transformation

VIP visitors that once taught and studied within a landmark Edinburgh building have been given a first glimpse into their transformed former classrooms.

Headteacher of Boroughmuir High School, David Dempster alongside Head Boy, Rodger Hu and Depute Head Girl, Alice Pereira Hind, have taken time out from their further studies to be given a suitably distanced tour of the building they left in 2018.

Built pre-WWI, the former school building is being transformed into 87 modern apartments by acclaimed developer, CALA Homes (East), which has now launched a show apartment.

Most of the innovative mezzanine homes found here are converted from the vast classrooms of what was one of the city’s most celebrated state schools. The building played a crucial role in the lives of more than 20,000 pupils, over 104 years.

David Dempster said: “It’s been absolutely fabulous. It’s been so nice to see this old building recreated in such an innovative but yet sympathetic way

“This was a school – our school – for over a hundred years so we haven’t lost it I’m really pleased to say, it’s still here. It’s still Boroughmuir High school but when you walk through that door, you really are entering a new world.

“It’s a special building in Edinburgh, there’s nothing else that looks like it. Where it is and what it is. It was a first in its time and I think it’s a first in its time again in terms of being a place to live.

“It’s lovely to see that when you are in here, there are still significant touches to the life of the building before. I love it. It meant a lot to us, it always will. It’s a landmark, Boroughmuir.”

While admitting that it was strange to see their old school building taking on an entirely different life, the students enjoyed getting to see an early glimpse into the project.

Rodger Hu, Head Boy at Boroughmuir, said: “The visit has been great. Seeing the changes and seeing how the central area has been opened up all the way down to the very bottom is very impressive. Seeing that space and that scale of change has been really amazing.

“I even got to see my old computer room which is now one of the show apartments. Even with the paint and new furniture it still is Boroughmuir, it’s been great to come back.”

Alice Pereira Hind, Depute Head Girl, said: “It’s got the same integrity of the building but they’ve definitely jazzed up the way that it looks inside. It’s been really interesting to see how they’ve changed it and which bits they kept.

“Figuring out which apartments were classrooms and what was where in the old school was a bit of a puzzle.”

The 87, 1,2,3, and 4-bedroom apartments within Boroughmuir were carefully designed to keep the details that give Boroughmuir its charm, while creating a modern space.

The contemporary properties at Boroughmuir have an abundance of light creating bright and vibrant spaces.

Surrounded by the buzz and vibrancy of Bruntsfield, there is a never-ending range of choices in bars, restaurants, and independent shops for residents to enjoy.

Only a short distance from Haymarket and the vast greenery of The Meadows, Boroughmuir is also the ideal location for homebuyers who wish to downsize in the city.

Each of the apartments come with lift access, allocated parking and access to electric vehicle charging points and access to a private residents’ courtyard.

For further information on Boroughmuir, or to book an appointment for a tour of the show apartment, please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/boroughmuir-bruntsfield/