SHEDINBURGH festival announces a ‘Greatest Huts’ replay stream to support new artist who want to work at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The stream, available from 7:30PM on Monday the 22nd of February, charges a minimum of £4 to raise funds for the ‘Shed Load of Future’ fund.

The online Shedinburgh Fringe Festival was created in 2020 by Producers Francesca Moody, Harriet Bolwell and writer/performer Gary McNair as a playful substitute for the Edinburgh Fringe.

The festival was performed live from two sheds at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh and Soho Theatre in London as well as remotely from artists own sheds and streamed into people’s homes over August.

Shedinburgh’s objective was to highlight the Fringe’s vital role in global culture, celebrate its past successes and breakthrough artists and provide a platform for the talent that would have been on had the Edinburgh Festival Fringe not been cancelled.

Shedinburgh captured the hearts of Fringe fans from across the world selling over 4,500 tickets to 25 events.

All proceeds from the event will be sent directly to the Shed Load of Future fund to support new artists who want to bring their work to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Gary McNair said: “Performing McGonagall’s Chronicles in the Shed for Shedinburgh will live long in my memory as a bright light in the darkness of 2020.

“Performing this live from the magical wee shed, knowing people were watching together but separately in their homes reminded me of the importance of what we do.

“I hope that these encore streams can bring a bit more of that to people and help us raise even more money for future artists.”

Deborah Frances-White said: “I’m delighted that my Shedinburgh offering in the form of ‘Deborah Frances-White Rolls the Dice’ – my Writers’ Guild Award winning show (stop going on about the award – everyone – it’s embarrassing!) is getting to pop on a tiara and some heels and take a spin around the internet when I’m not even allowed to go to the pub.

“I’m jealous of my own show because of the social life it’s going to have.

“Thank you Shedinburgh for sharing my fireside tale this winter lockdown.”

Rosie Jones and Helen Bauer said: “We are very excited to be re-sharing our Shedinburgh show, “Big Daddy and Baby Helen” with you all.

“We haven’t been THIS excited since ‘Shrek’s Adventure London’ opened on the Southbank in July 2015.

SHEDINBURGH will return in the summer of 2021 with a brand new programme of theatre, comedy, music and talks.

SHEDINBURGH producers Francesca Moody, Harriet Bolwell and Gary McNair said: “Last year we were bowled over by the audience response and appetite for shows in the shed, with people streaming from across the globe it truly felt like we were able to democratise our corner of the Fringe.

“With the continued challenges facing the arts and live performance we are fired up to offer an online festival that’s even bigger and better than last year and one that can happen regardless of whether we are able to gather in theatres or not.