What is an eTA and How to Apply for it?

eTA is known as an electronic travel authorization. eTA is an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals who are traveling to as well as transiting to a country by air.

It allows the destination to screen travelers before they arrive as well as increases visibility and security. Keep in consideration that one of the most well-known eTA systems is the ESTA online service for travelers who desire to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program. However, these travelers have to apply for authorization.

How to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization?

Keep in consideration that foreign nationals from visa-exempt countries entering Canada by air, will require an Electronic Travel Authorization. Applying for an Electronic Travel Authorization is an easy online process.

All the applicants need a valid passport, a credit card, as well an email to get their eTA approval via email. After that, the application is stored or linked to the applicant’s passport number. The visa records are linked in a database. These records enable online visa details by visa holders and airline staff.

However, there is no need to present yourself physically and receive a visa sticker. The application is performed over the internet in just a few clicks. It provides and advance permission to visit the country.

• New biometric online verification process

To verify the applicant’s identity online, there ae some Canada Entry Requirements.Keep in consideration that an online ID verification system will automatically verifies identity documents’ electronic as well as physical security features.

Moreover, an ID verification software also combined with biometric identification. It allows you to ensure that the document bearer is entitled to apply for a visa.

• A proven framework

It is surprising to know that the world’s largest outsourcing or technology services specialist for governments missions worldwide uses over ten Visa Management systems. These management systems serve more than 1,000 visa application centers in 100 countries across five continents. Several countries have already streamlined their visa application process.

What to bring to the airport?

There is a great need to use ArriveCAN before checking in at the airport or crossing the border for submitting your:

• COVID-19 symptoms self-assessment

• travel and contact information

• quarantine plan

Always bring your ArriveCAN receipt with you in order to show the border services officer upon arrival. When your eTA will be approved, it will be attached to your passport.

You have to present your passport when you check-in to flight to Canada. The airline staff will scan the passport to confirm that you have a valid eTA. However, if you do not have one, you will not be able to board your flight.

Avoid this common mistake while applying

Bear in mind that if you enter the wrong passport number on the eTA form, you will have problems flying to Canada. However, you should use the eTA help guide. You must follow the instructions in order to enter the passport number correctly. You have to use the number that is at the top of passport information page.