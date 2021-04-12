Former Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty makes dugout return

Former Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty has returned to the dugout as Forfar’s new interim number two.

Docherty, who lost his job alongside boss Derek McInnes at Pittodrie last month following eight years with the Dons, has agreed to help out caretaker player/manager Gary Irvine.

Experienced defender Irvine took on the reins at the tail end of last week following Stuart Malcolm’s shock resignation at the League One basement side.

Irvine, 36, who will have Docherty by his side for Tuesday’s clash at Airdrie – three days before the Scottish Cup tie against Dundee United, said: “Being put in that position and still being a player, I recognised early I was going to need experience to give me a hand to help me.

“Tony Docherty is going to come in, I’m delighted that Doc is willing to give me a hand and assist me through basically the last month of the season.

“There is nobody better in my opinion coaching and experience-wise and with the reputation that Doc has built up to keep me right.

“I was at St Johnstone when Tony was Del’s assistant and I had three seasons with them and I’ve always kept in touch throughout the years as well.

“He is somebody I have a lot of respect for and I’m very thankful he’s going to come in and give me a hand.”

Irvine, who oversaw Saturday’s narrow defeat to East Fife, admits had been half expecting a call from the board after Malcolm stepped down.

He added: “Being the age I’m at and with the experience I’ve managed to build up I do understand I’m one of the more senior heads and I had been doing some coaching as well.

“I thought a phone call might have came considering how quickly the next game was coming.

“I had been coaching at Dundee doing the under-18s and before that I was assistant to Jim Weir at Forfar.

“I have been on a coaching journey for a few seasons now.”