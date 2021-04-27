Mixed opinions as Dundee Council votes to recognise Palestine

DUNDEE City Council have received mixed reaction after announcing they will recognize Palestine as a state.

The announcement split opinion between former Scottish Parliament member Adam Tomkins and Cabinet Secretary for Justice Humza Yousaf as well as members of the public.

The announcement was also welcomed by Ambassador Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission.

With a clear majority, the Council agreed to recognise the State of Palestine hoping this symbolic step will put pressure on the UK government to the further recognition of Palestine.

@PalMissionUK Tweeted the news saying: “With a clear majority, Dundee City Council has just voted to recognise the State of Palestine! Thank you Dundee. Thank you Scotland!”

John Alexander, the leader of Dundee City Council said he was “proud” to support the motion.

Mr Alexander said: “I was very proud as the Leader of Dundee City Council, to support this motion.

“I have long worked with the Dundee-Nablus Twinning Association and look forward to continuing our positive work.

Former Member of the Scottish Parliament Adam Tomkins reacted to the announcement by saying: “In the long and bonkers tradition of local authorities making foreign policy up as they go….”

However Mr Tomkin’s comments were questioned by Mr Yousaf by saying: “Should we not applaud our Councils for looking beyond their own boundaries & taking positions on foreign affairs?

“If we left it to UK Govt, Glasgow would not have given Mandela freedom of the City, at a time when Tories were calling him a terrorist & calling for his execution.”

Twitter users also had mixed reaction to the news with @Clare_MacG writing: “Never more proud of my home city.”

Another Twitter user, @MrTalson appeared to mock the announcement saying: “I’m sure Palestinian people will be delighted to know that they are recognised by Dundee City Council.”

@not_valkyrie disagreed with the announcement writing: “Meaningless gesture.”

Ambassador Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission, thanked the city council members and Dundee Trade Union Movement for their support by filing the motion.

He said: “Recognition of Palestinian statehood by you here today would, I hope, mark the beginning of the end of one of the world’s longest-lasting and most egregious injustices.”