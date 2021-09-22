Care home provider embarks on biggest project to date

A Scottish care home operator will invest up to £10m with the launch of a landmark 60-bed facility – a move that will be its biggest project to date.

Mansfield Care’s new development in Haddington will also be combined with a nursery catering for up to 60 children aged five and below.

As part of the firm’s ambitious growth plans, the twin development is likely to create up to 100 new jobs, and is estimated to provide around £2m for the local economy each year.

Mansfield Care operates 11 care homes across Edinburgh Borders and west of Scotland, with a focus on providing bespoke care to an exceptional standard with state-of-the-art facilities.

The building – set for completion in March 2023 – will be the first fully compliant care home for older people in East Lothian to meet the Care Inspectorate’s vision for the future design of Care Homes.

Mansfield Care Founder, Andrew Hume, said the expanding population of Haddington and the surrounding area has underpinned their confidence in the need for both facilities.

Andrew said: “This is our most ambitious and exciting project to date and is set to be of huge benefit to the local community.

“We have been diligent in our planning to provide the best possible care facilities that are in line with current and emerging guidelines around small scale living.

“It is our largest undertaking to date and will be our first purpose-built-from-scratch care home. It presents an exciting opportunity for us, and importantly will provide the people who require this service in Haddington and in the surrounding area.”

Following the company’s traditions of investing in small, friendly residential care homes, the facility will be split into six separate 10 bedroom wings to ensure residents receive bespoke and quality care. It will also accommodate a café, hairdressing salon and a private function space for its residents and their families.

Care home construction specialist, Appledorn, is the main contractor and is investing in local contractors and suppliers to assist in building the development.

A substantial 1400m2 sustainable drainage system [SuDS] wetland will be created to encourage ecological growth on site for everyone to enjoy. The wetland’s centre piece will consist of a 25m wide and 50m long environmentally friendly pond

SuDS is an alternative means of handling surface water “rainfall” discharge.

Howard Rogers, Managing Director of Appledorn, said: “This is a tremendous project for our team to be working on.

“It is important for us to involve the local community from the outset in construction. By working with nearby contractors and suppliers we hope to create jobs throughout this process.

“The SuDS wetland will also create a unique wildlife haven at the heart of the development for all to admire. We are looking forward to working with Mansfield Care in what will be the provider’s largest-ever development.”

The bedrooms have a floor space of at least 16m2, with many being 18m2 to 20m2 each room also hosting its own ensuite wet room.

Each 10 bedroom wing will feature a day dining room and access to outdoor areas. A centralised dining area will also be situated on each of the three floors.

The nursery is set within a modern facility designed to meet the ever changing needs of children, parents and teachers. The one-storey nursery would be built to the south of the care home. It would include two playrooms, changing facilities, a kitchen and office space, as well as a quiet room.

The Haddington development has been supported by cross-party local councillors from its inception.

East Lothian councillor, Craig Hoy, said: “The new care home and nursery are very welcome for Haddington and the wider area and will provide care facilities and much needed jobs locally.

“I wish Mansfield Care well as the construction gets underway.”

The Mansfield Care ethos is inspired by the kind of care we would wish for ourselves in later life – supportive, friendly, bright, positive, empathetic, respectful and homely.