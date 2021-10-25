Care residents experience a taste of Oktoberfest from their armchairs

Elderly residents transformed their care home into a Bavarian Steinhaus for an Oktoberfest celebration to remember – with the help from a local brewery.

Edinburgh-based brewer Pilot, provided Cramond Residence with a selection of beers to sample during the Oktoberfest celebration which helped create a truly authentic experience.

The home marked the celebration across three days with a variety of German-related activities, including an Oktoberfest party, beer tasting, a lesson on the history of the festival and themed arts and crafts.

Residents made decorations which were used to transform the cinema room ahead of the party and many even got involved in the set up to make sure everything looked authentic.

Christian Daraio, Client Liaison Manager at Cramond Residence to the north of the city, said: “Thanks to Pilot, we were able to organise a truly unique experience for our residents that many wouldn’t have the opportunity to do otherwise.

“The celebration went down really well last year with both staff and residents keen to do it again. This year we wanted to do it bigger and better before so it was great to have Pilot on board.

“As we approach the winter months it’s nice to do something a bit different and bring everyone in the home together.

“I’m not sure if we will be able to beat this year’s event when it comes around again but at least we’ve made it one to remember!”

Pilot supplied the home with a variety of samples including Leith Lager, Mochaccino Stout and two more of its locally brewed beverages.

Director/Co-Founder at Pilot, Matt Johnson, said: “It’s great to hear the sample experience went down well with residents. We selected a diverse range of beer styles to provide participants with a mix of different flavour profiles; some of which may have been new to them, but we hope that others might have sparked some nostalgia too.”

The Oktoberfest festivities were part of the wider programme of activities on offer at Cramond Residences to keep residents stimulated and enjoying their later years. Other activities include trips for afternoon tea, story sessions with other residents and tailored physiotherapy sessions.

With capacity to house 74 residents, in nine small living concepts, the home provides luxury accommodation alongside care unmatched in quality. It offers a number of amenities including gardens, a beauty salon and cinema room.