Christmas carol choir serenades care home residents

Residents at a local care home enjoyed the sound of music after they were serenaded with Christmas carols by a classical choir.

The 25 person Peebles Singers choir braved the cold and sang for residents at Mansfield Care’s Peebles Care Home.

Coordinated by musical director Jim Murdoch, the singers produced renditions of a number of festive favourites such as The Christmas Song and See Amid the Winter’s Snow.

Residents stood by their windows and doors to watch the performance which marked the choir’s second outing since 2019.

Jim said: “All of our members were really looking forward to performing for the residents at the home.

“I personally have a profound attachment to Peebles Care Home, my father was a resident here so for me it is great to give a little back to the people who supported him.

“We are a community group, which is enriched by so many who share a passion for singing, and so it is really nice to be able to come together and sing to the local residents.

“Apart from our recent Christmas concert earlier this month, this will be the first time we have come together as a group since 2019 due to COVID-19, and so for many of the members it is the first time they have done something like this.

“It was a joy to see the residents sing along to the carols, as well as see the choir come together again.”

This latest performance comes after the care home hosted a silver band to play for its residents last month.

Mansfield Care and its activity coordinators plan a number of outings and activities for residents regularly to provide a more stimulating and engaging experience.

Claire, Peebles Care Home Activities Coordinator, said: “We have found that visits such as the Peebles Singers choir are proving to be very popular with our residents, so we try to incorporate as many visits as possible within safe parameters.

“It keeps our residents spritely, interacting with a number of different people from different backgrounds.

“We were delighted to host the Peebles Singers choir which was thoroughly enjoyed by all our residents.

