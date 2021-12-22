Ever considered chartering a yacht in the Bahamas

The Bahamas refers to more than seven hundred islands off the coast of Florida, a popular holiday destination that attracts thousands of visitors every year. There is so much to see and do that anyone can have their ideal holiday in the Bahamas, from relaxing on beautiful sandy beaches to investigating the local culture and cuisine and embracing the nightlife.

Those who enjoy an active break can make the most of the crystal clear waters surrounding the islands by indulging in the variety of water sports available, such as snorkelling, scuba diving, fishing and kayaking. Those who find their fun on land can enjoy hiking, golfing and exploring the amazing landscapes found on the various islands.

The Bahamas is a great place to visit for anyone, from a romantic destination for a couple that wants to get away from it all and enjoy some time to themselves, to families that want plenty of entertainment options that are suitable for children. Because there is so much to do, the Bahamas is an ideal place to explore and travel around the area.

When to go to the Bahamas

With so many different islands, exploring the Bahamas by boat is a great way to make the most of a trip to this beautiful area. From silky white sand and crystal clear waters to thriving cultural centres and lively nightlife, being able to choose when and where you want to spend your time is a great way to experience the variety of entertainment that the Bahamas has to offer.

The climate in the Bahamas is one of the most appealing things about the area, and the tropical climate makes it a great place to visit at almost any time of the year. Peak season is between mid-December and April, so visiting then will offer the widest variety of activities and entertainment, although the area is usually most popular between December and February, so book early if you want to go then.

Although the temperatures are in the upper 20s all year round, summers in the Bahamas tend to be quite humid which can make them feel warmer. Being on a yacht mitigates the effect of the humidity, so it can make even the peak of the summer feel a lot cooler and make the warmer weather more enjoyable as you can simply dip into the sea any time you want to cool down.

Where to go in the Bahamas

The sheer number of islands that make up the Bahamas means that there are plenty of little-known spots where you can enjoy privacy and unspoilt beaches whenever you want a little time out. When you charter in the Bahamas, you have the freedom to explore these alongside some of the more popular spots if you want to sample some of the most talked-about places.

Nassau is one of the most famous ports, and there are plenty of direct flights from the major cities in Europe, including London as well as several cities in the United States. The Atlantis Paradise resort is one of the most popular spots as it is large enough to accommodate larger boats in the marina, making it ideal for those who have chartered luxury vessels.

Nassau has everything that you could want from a resort, including fine dining, spas, casinos, golf courses and other entertainment options. But the Bahamas encompasses more than 100,000 square miles of ocean, so there are plenty of other places to explore if you want to go somewhere a little quieter.

The Exumas is an archipelago of 365 islands and cays that are scattered in some of the clearest and most beautiful seas in the world. On some of the islands, you can experience traditional life alongside the locals, enjoying fresh seafood prepared in the local style, but you can also visit secluded sandy cays and have a solo adventure without seeing another soul.

The Abacos are another popular destination for those who have chartered yachts and are widely considered the sailing capital of the Bahamas because of the favourable winds. The harbours are stunning, the villages offer a slice of Bahamian life that visitors find enchanting, and the sunsets in this area are second to none.

Chartering a yacht in the Bahamas

Because of the incredible variety of experiences available on the various islands of the Bahamas, chartering a yacht really offers the opportunity to have exactly the kind of holiday you want. The family-friendly spots are ideal for making memories and having a break that suits everyone, but if you are planning a romantic getaway, you can find plenty of places to spend time alone.

Because island life is designed to accommodate sailing boats, many visitors choose to head to the Bahamas to enjoy some of the local events such as regattas, which make up a large part of island life. Traditional working boats are often included in such events and there are usually plenty of off-shore and on-shore activities to get involved in.

The islands also host a range of festivals that are often centred around Bahamian cuisine, such as ‘Pineapple Fest’, held in Gregory Town, and ‘Crab Fest’ which is hosted on Andros. Traditions such as story-telling and poetry readings give visitors some insight into the history and culture of the Bahamas, so whatever you are looking for in a holiday, you can find it on these beautiful islands.