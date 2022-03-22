RBS and SBRC partner to extend cyber training reach

THE Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) and Royal Bank of Scotland have formalised a partnership whereby the bank will offer SBRC delivered cyber security workshops for customers.

Cyber security investment in the UK has hit record levels over the last 12 months, in the same time period the National Cyber Security Centre identified an increase in cyber-related incidents.

An SBRC member organisation for five years, RBS has been eager to increase the knowledge it imparts to its corporate and commercial customers around key trends, including cyber security.

Jude McCorry – CEO at SBRC

Given the recent increase in cyber-related incidents, the bank worked with SBRC to understand how its business customer base could become more prepared for the impact of digital crime.

For the first time the RBS local authority and higher education customers will gain access to this additional value-added programme.

This will include invitations to attend Exercise in a Box workshops taking place in June and executive scenario planning sessions which will be adapted according to suit each interested organisation.

Malcolm Buchanan, managing director of corporate and commercial banking at RBS said: “While all our customers have been impacted from the grips of the pandemic over the last two years, the everyday challenges we faced before it have not disappeared – including cyber hacks and scams.

“The threat of cyber security-related incidents is higher than ever, and so where we can support a proportion of our customer base by providing guidance and access to education to ensure they don’t become the next victim – we will.

“By partnering with the SBRC, we will not only be able to directly introduce our customers to cyber experts but will be able to extend the education of so many of our local authority and higher education customers who want the skills and expertise to address the threat at hand.”

Jude McCorry CEO of SBRC said: “Time and time again, we see fear overcome individuals and organisations when the topic of becoming cyber ready is raised.

“The proactivity being shown by the Royal Bank in extending the already strong relationship with the SBRC is to be commended.

“This partnership that we have created with the Royal Bank and the steps they are taking to support their customers is unique in Scotland.

“Through the programmes and workshops that we will deliver, it will contribute to will further extending the cyber awareness of organisations across Scotland.”