Best Kickstarter Startups

Finding funds to promote a project is always tricky, especially if it has the status of a “startup. Attitudes toward such projects are always ambiguous. Some say that the startup boom has passed, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find money to develop, for example, another bot. Others, on the contrary, say with one voice that now is the best time for new projects, whether it’s technology or the creation of “awesome multicolored socks for every day.” But if your project is not technologically advanced enough to attract the attention of a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, you can go another way.

Projects on the platform amaze with the variety and irrepressible imagination of the authors. A RoboCop statue in Detroit? An oyster pillow? How about a body for golfers? Why not? The last project, by the way, raised the least amount of funds, but the author’s imagination reached 80 levels. It doesn’t snag when you take another swing at an Indian online casino game.

Among the developments, the most common are:

Headphones;

Chargers;

games;

Health tracking software.

Massive Darkness

On Kickstarter, you can find many projects that have collected a lot of money for development. One of the most successful was Massive Darkness. The board game allows players to plunge into a fantasy world, explore dungeons and search for treasure. The project has already raised more than $ 3 million from almost 20 thousand people, although the initial stated amount was $ 200 thousand for development.

Prey for the Gods

Independent studio No Matter Studios has raised about $71,000 from 1,853 people on Kickstarter. The goal – to get $300 thousand for development, which the company intends to grow through the platform – looks reasonably achievable, given that the project will be on Kickstarter for almost 30 days. The game itself is an action game with survival elements, where the hero has to survive on an abandoned island covered with ice and snow.

Orbitkey 2.0

Within a few days on Kickstarter, Australian Orbitkey 2.0 – a minimalistic multitool keychain, raised almost $90 thousand. The keychain consists of a strip of leather that wraps around many keys, thereby creating a convenient storage device for keys instead of a traditional bulky bunch. The keychain can hold up to 7 items, including a bottle opener and a flashcard. The stated amount at the beginning of the campaign is $20 thousand.

Bryt Socks 2.0: The Ultimate Colorful Socks

Despite the abundance of technological projects, you can find such unusual projects as Bryt Socks on the platform. The project offers to buy nine pairs of socks with a unique pattern for $70 and choose their design from 25 possible options. It has already been supported by a thousand and a half people, the total amount of funds – 39 thousand British pounds, or $51 thousand.

System Shock

A computer game at the horror and survival genres intersection takes players aboard the Citadel space station, where players must fight for life against cyborgs and mutated crew members. The project has already raised more than half a million dollars from fans of the genre and fans of the game. The stated amount is $900,000.

Darkness Sabotage The Board Game

Game projects seem to be popular on Kickstarter because this is the fourth project on our list. The board game has raised nearly $110,000 from 98 people, just at the start of the campaign. The science-fiction game tells the story of an intrepid crew of space pirates who stumble upon The Darkness warship. Players must fight for the souls of the heroes aboard the ship against demons and various creatures.

The First True Artificial Intelligence Personal Trainer

The project has raised nearly a million dollars for its further development, a biosensor headphone with artificial intelligence elements that act as your trainer. The headphones monitor your heart rate and heart rate, receive incoming cell phone calls, and report the weather. In addition, the headphones “talk” to you during your workout and cheer you up if you have a tough physical challenge ahead of you.

Nura: Headphones that learn and adapt to your unique hearing

Nura headphones have raised more than one million dollars in their time on Kickstarter. The device adapts the sound to the individual user. Nura looks like a standard full-size headphone, with special “earplugs” inside to determine the optimal volume level for the user. The project has already raised more than $1 million from five thousand users.

The Basslet

German project The Basslet attracted about $404,000 from 2.4 thousand people. In the words of the developers themselves, the device, worn on the arm, is “a subwoofer for your body the size of a wristwatch. To develop it, new technologies are used for sound that delivers the beats and bass of the music directly to you and does so in a way that you can feel the music.

AKITA intelligent home security system

The creators managed to raise $884,254 on sales since April 2018. The AKITA gadget was invented to protect innovative home technology from hackers and system hacks. On the outside, AKITA looks like a Bluetooth speaker. However, it is a firewall monitor without routing functions. Instead, AKITA connects to a router already in your home or office via a LAN port and makes sure that all connected devices communicate only with the allowed addresses.

OneManBand MIDI controller

The creators have raised $704,946 on sale since September 2018. At first glance, OneManBand is just another unnecessary attachment for musicians. Still, the gadget can turn one guitarist into an entire band by automatically generating accompaniment to his playing. OneManBand is an advanced MIDI controller. It can be built into an acoustic or electric guitar.

Unilid Universal Cover.

The creators raised $597,535. It hit the market in May 2018. Typically, plastic bin lids get tangled, often don’t fit, get lost, and fall in landfill trash. San Francisco startup Two Pillars decided to combat these problems. Unilid lids fit all kitchen containers tightly around the edges and keep air out. Unilid’s main tip – it can turn any jar into a container. The shape of the pot does not matter, and the lids stretch equally well over rounded and square containers. In addition, the lids are made of eco-friendly silicone.

ERL Wireless headphones.

The project has already been brought to market. It has now raised $550,000 on sale since January. The ERL Wireless headset is a headphone whose diaphragm is made with a graphene coating. There’s a microphone and support for virtual assistants. The continuous operating time is 3.5 hours on a single charge and 40 hours on the charging case.

Personal air conditioner blö.

The creators have raised $466,206. It is scheduled to go on sale in February 2019. The startup blo technologies did the development. This small gadget is a portable fan that blows a pleasant menthol breeze on the body of the person wearing it. The device has a built-in diffuser, which works on inserts with essential oil. The blö air conditioner provides 3.3 degrees Celsius cooling.

Funxim Wireless Charger.

The creators raised $448,097. It went on sale in January 2018. The gadget allows you to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously. The charging power is 10 watts, and the energy efficiency is 80%. To set your phone with the Funxim, it is not necessary to remove its case.