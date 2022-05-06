Chelsea’s boss praises the spirit of his players in recent games

Chelsea’s boss has been praising his players in recent weeks after they have been experiencing a rough patch of form after suffering two defeats in a row to Brentford and Arsenal. Many football fans had placed bets on Chelsea to win the league this season with EU casinos that accept UK players with some more here that most footballers have been using to place their bets throughout this season.

Photo by Simon Reza on Unsplash

Chelsea’s season so far

Chelsea has had a tough season so far as they have crashed out of the champions league and are currently battling to finish in the top four this season to ensure that they play champions league football next year. They are in the cup final against Liverpool soon and that is about all the club has achieved so far this season with them not having the best run of form now.

The summer transfer window is only around the corner and Chelsea has been hopeful to participate in this window with they currently not being able to as they do not have a new owner. If the club can appoint a new owner in time, then there could be a chance that Chelsea can participate in the summer transfer window, and they are expected to have a transfer budget of over 250m to spend during the window which will help them improve for next season.

Will their form improve?

The form of Chelsea this season has been up and down due to the squad suffering a few injuries to some of their star players which have made it difficult for them to find replacements that are good enough for the first team. It is difficult to keep all your players fit and healthy during the season and Chelsea has struggled with this as they have a few first-team players out for the rest of the season, and this has not helped with their current run of form.

There are still a few games left to be played this season and time for Chelsea to improve their run of form as they have some players coming back from injury which will give the team a boost for the end of the season with them pushing to try and finish in a top-four place to guarantee champions league football next season.

You should now have a better understanding of Chelsea and its recent run of form.