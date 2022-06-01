Aberdeen parlour serves up new flavour fit for a Queen

Mackie’s 19.2 launches royal ice cream flavour for Jubilee celebrations

SCONE AND JAM ice cream is on the menu at an Aberdeen ice cream parlour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mackie’s 19.2 is adding the ‘high tea’ inspired limited flavour to its menu from Friday 3rd June and will run across the bank holiday weekend.

The regal flavour has been created with Mackie’s of Scotland traditional ice cream, a seeded raspberry compote – made from raspberries grown at local Castleton farm – and chunks of scone throughout.

Pauline MacLeod, New Product Development Technologist, and Hannah Beattie, Product Development Co-Ordinatior, handcrafted the flavour at Mackie’s nearby Aberdeenshire farm.

Hannah said: “We tried and tested a few different recipes before we developed this one. We were really keen to mark this occasion with something special and would encourage ice cream lovers to try a scoop of our latest creation.

“We love having a bit of fun with our ice-cream flavours and it only seemed appropriate to incorporate what the Queen is famous for.

“The combination is sweet and the raspberry compote tastes exactly like jam which complements the scone pieces perfectly.”

Mackie’s has developed a reputation for trialling unusual flavours at its 19.2 parlour, with previous creations including Christmas tree pine needle, haggis with marmalade and Brussels sprout.

As well as a wide range of ice cream, 19.2 serves coffee from local Aberdeen-based Caber Coffee and features two centrepiece chocolate taps – one milk and one biscoff – providing an ever-flowing source of Mackie’s chocolate, melted for serving over its desserts.

19.2 is Mackie’s first and only ice cream parlour – its name reflecting the number of miles it is from the Westertown family farm. The parlour celebrates its fifth year of business this year.

To find out more about Mackie’s of Scotland, please visit: www.mackies.co.uk