Epcatalogs.com- Full Automotive Catalog

After checking Epcatalogs.com’s status on several sites, like Siteadvisor. Now, we are making this review. We could not collect much data to decide if Epcatalogs is safe for users. Also, we did notice that the domain does not appear to be malicious. So we can call this site legit.

About

The site includes broad technical information, mostly on the automotive market and solutions. People who do the repair stuff on their own or pro auto mechanics will benefit from the information. One can get the following benefits from epcatalogs.com:

Site has spare part catalogs for EPC and OEM (complete specific info on all kits fitted on your vehicle. You can learn about – the right serial codes for spare parts, the pricing, and so on.

Workshop guide (repair rules, steps for DIY with all correct sizes, wiring, and connection diagrams).

Programs for diagnosis (codes for catching errors, more info for pro users).

Owner’s manual and guides. Analyze spare part compatibility for your vehicle models by image references. Decide the size and strength of spare parts.

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Site details

Label- epcatalogs Site creation date- 21st April, 2008 Site reach- 269058 (Good) Domain Blacklist Status- Not detected by the blacklist engines Valid HTTPS server Global traffic rank- 405956 Worth approx. of- $10,440 Servers- In United States Scam detector rank- 58.3 (Active and common) Category- Automotive field.

How to place order

Steps to order catalog from the site:

Choose the catalogs you need to order. Go to “Add to cart” and place the selected catalogs to your cart. Fill out the order form, including your name, contact, email address, and delivery method. The sales managers will then contact you through email and suggest various payment options. The details on your order and how to install it will be inside the delivery pack.

Return policy

Cancellation

In case you download the manual within 2weeks. Then you can change the manual if you are not happy. At the same time, a full refund is there if you do not download.

Defective item

If you get any product in bad condition. You can return that good without its expense.

Return

The total period of 2 weeks from purchasing the item to returning. You must provide a bill or receipt.

Refund

After inspection of the item, they will send your refund to the payment source.

Shipping

With no refund option, you have to pay the cost of shipping wherever applicable.

Payment options

Your order will process only after the full payment. With the available payment choices:

PayPal: It is a secure and quicker mode. Order will start to process on the same day of payment. Use the cards VISA or MASTERCARD to pay.

It is a secure and quicker mode. Order will start to process on the same day of payment. Use the cards VISA or MASTERCARD to pay. Bank Transfer: It needs approx 1 week for payment. You will also give a transfer fee ($ 20-40). You’ve to send the payment receipt to process the order faster.

It needs approx 1 week for payment. You will also give a transfer fee ($ 20-40). You’ve to send the payment receipt to process the order faster. Western Union: For this option, You have to go to the western union site to pay through local agents.

FAQ

Every day, how many people visit Epcatalogs.com?

Total of 3252 visitors with a page impression rate of 9755.

Epcatalogs.com uses which web server tool?

CloudFlare is the web server that powers Epcatalogs.com.

What are the DNS names of this server?

kirk.ns.cloudflare.com and wanda.ns.cloudflare.com.

Final review

We studied that this site provides the assists in automotive parts, catalogs, and tools for people. It has an official rank of 58.3 as per the Scam Detector’s software. Ranking signifies that the company has active operation in the best way.