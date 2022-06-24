Scotland is home to numerous casino venues, all of which offer a great deal of games for you to enjoy. But what are the best casino venues in Scotland for a great night out? Well, we thought we’d run through some of them to help you find your ideal venue.

Gambling In Scotland – Is It Safe?

Before we begin, it’s important to note that gambling in Scotland is safe and completely legal under the Gambling Act 2005. The Gambling Commission is responsible for regulating all things gambling in the United Kingdom, and that includes brick-and-mortar casinos as well as online mobile casinos, the latter of which allows you to play games on your smartphone. However, we understand that while online gaming can be fun, it doesn’t beat the social and in-person experience of brick-and-mortar casinos.

Photo by Ben Lambert on Unsplash

Best Casinos In Scotland

We’ve taken our time to research several of the best casino venues in Scotland, and below you’ll find our short list of which places we believe to be the best. Take a look at them below to learn a little about each venue, what it offers, why we consider it to be good, and where it’s located.

The Alea

The Alea is one of the largest casino venues found in Glasgow, Scotland. The venue offers a large selection of games for you to enjoy, including slot machines, blackjack, roulette, and poker, and it’s home to the Waterfront Restaurant, all of which offer gorgeous views of the River Clyde and the Glasgow city skyline.

If the above isn’t enough, the venue has two bars for you to enjoy with friends; the Long Bar and the Sports Bar. It also runs events regularly, whether that’s competitions for big cash prizes or simply live entertainment for you to enjoy. The Alea in Glasgow has it all, and that’s why we and so many others consider it to be one of the best casino venues in Scotland.

Grosvenor & Genting Venues

Grosvenor and Genting are two chains of casino venues that can be found throughout Scotland in most major cities. Generally speaking, these venues are smaller than the others and have a less unique appearance to them. However, we can guarantee that they’ll offer a diverse range of casino games.

In addition to the above, they usually also have several bars and a restaurant and run plenty of events and live entertainment for you to enjoy. So, while they may not be as fancy or elegant as the other casinos we’ve mentioned here, they’re still great venues for you to have fun.

Casino At The Corinthian

The Casino At The Corinthian is another great casino venue in Scotland. Located in the heart of Glasgow, the venue is found in a gorgeous landmark building that now functions as a huge entertainment centre where you can enjoy a large selection of games, including slot machines, roulette, punto banco, blackjack, poker, and so much more.

The venue is also home to an onsite restaurant and bar – The Tellers Bar & Brasseries, and there’s a private bar too, which offers numerous drinks and an extensive cocktail menu. Lastly, the Casino At The Corinthian runs numerous events and can be booked for private events too!

Now, there are plenty of other casinos that can be found throughout Scotland, including numerous small independent venues, but we believe that the venues we’ve listed above are amongst some of the best. And remember, if you’re simply looking to play a large selection of casino games, you should consider playing at a mobile casino, which will offer many more games, all available without you needing to leave the house!