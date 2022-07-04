How To Increase The Value of Your House

If you want to increase the value of your house, especially whenever you are choosing to sell your home, then you need to make some major changes. Your home’s property value can build up as your equity increases, but also with the cosmetic and functional changes that you are making towards your home. Additionally, even if you don’t plan to sell your home, you can still make some changes to upgrade the value and it also ensures that you can live in a fully repaired and upgraded home.

Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash

Here are some of the best ways to ensure that your home’s value continues to grow and increase as you live in it, and whenever you sell it.

Upgrade Your Home’s Finishes

While most people will want to entirely remodel a kitchen, or a bathroom, or their old and tacky flooring in order to raise their home’s value in both the eyes of themselves or the people looking to buy from them. However, while massive changes can be useful to the value of a home, it is the smaller touches that can be real value upgraders. Giving a simple fresh coat of paint to your walls, replacing an old light fixture and your lightbulbs, or even changing out your old front door to a newer door can raise the value of your home.

In addition, there’s nothing like making these small changes to improve the look of your house if you are still living in it. A fresh coat of paint is used as an expression for a reason, and taking the low effort and low cost way to change a room in your home is a great way to increase its value.

Additionally, you can also upgrade the outside of your home. The outside is the first thing that potential buyers see, and several buyers might love the inside of your house and what you have done with it. However, if they see a lot of work that needs to be done in the front yard, they might walk away from your home.

By improving the outside of your home by cleaning debris, adding new mulch and plants, and mowing the yard, you can have a very nice yard that will be perfect for you to live in. Plus, any prospective buyer will be wowed by the outside of your lawn, and will certainly continue to feel that way about the inside!

Fix Up Your Kitchen And Bathroom

Kitchens and bathrooms are the rooms that sell homes, so if you want to focus on your home’s value, then those rooms are the best place to start. People can move furniture and add their own value to the living rooms and bedrooms, but kitchens and bathrooms are much harder to add value to without spending a ton of money and time. For homeowners, an investment of money and time into these rooms can be extremely important, and can give you a massive return on your investment. Even if you aren’t planning to sell, you will be spending a lot of time in both the kitchen and bathroom, so if you can fully upgrade them, then why don’t you?

Finish Of All Your Unfinished Spaces

Finally, you need to have all the square footage in your house be ‘finished.’ According to most definitions, To be considered finished square footage, the space must be heated, have finished walls, have a finished ceiling, and have a finished floor. If you’ve got an unfinished area, such as a basement or garage, then work on getting the space finished by adding some heating, a carpet, or some brick slip tiles.

Doing the bare minimum to make everything finished will go into the calculations that determine your home’s ‘fair market value.’ Plus, if you really want to impress the buyers, you can decorate all your small spaces and make them valued parts of the house. If you are a homeowner, then you can also put everything together inside of an unfinished space, such as a basement or a garage.

Instead of using these spaces for storage, you can make them fun places for the family to gather, or a good hideaway whenever that same family gets a bit too much.

Take Small Steps To Increase Your Value

You don’t need to a massive renovation or rip your house apart to increase the value. Instead, you just need to make small renovations and updates to increase your home, and whether you are selling it or just updating it, you’ll have a ton of value that will increase quickly.