3 NBA Teams Favored to Win the Finals Next Year

The 2022 NBA season ended a few weeks ago, and the Golden State Warriors won their 7th championship. It was a fantastic season where we witnessed some of the best games in recent memory, but now that it’s over, let’s look ahead to next year.

Can Stephen Curry and his teammates continue this run of success? Will LeBron James get another championship as a Laker? Will Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics redeem themselves?

The initial odds for the 2023 NBA Finals Championship were posted immediately after the Warriors wrapped up their victory. With that said, let’s look at three teams that should be well-positioned to go all the way next year.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Golden State Warriors

Once again, the Golden State Warriors sit on top of the NBA and are favorites to win next year’s championship. And who wouldn’t want to bet on them? But with several movements in the offseason, the Warriors have lost some key pieces in free agency. As of this writing, Otto Porter has signed with the Raptors, Gary Payton II signed with the Blazers, Juan Toscano-Anderson went with the Lakers, and Nemanja Bjelica went to Turkey to play for Fenerbahçe in the Euroleague.

While Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry are at the peak of their careers, Curry said that there’s plenty left for them to accomplish before they retire. “I’m hungry,” he said. “I think this season has rekindled that fire, which is nice.” And, he added, “I know I can play at an even higher level than I did this year.”

The Golden State Warriors are 5-1 favorites to repeat as champions in the 2022-23 season. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Warriors are now the gold standard in the NBA. But, it’s not only because they’ve recently won. Their roster is stacked with talent from one end of the court to the other.

Although the Warriors have lost some key pieces, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors will definitely be up to the task of defending their championship gold next season. Although the rumor that Kevin Durant could be returning to the Warriors is dying down, don’t close your doors on that. Check out the Warriors’ NBA lines to get a good feel for their title odds during next year’s postseason.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics came two wins away against the Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season. It could have been their first championship since 2008. However, their match is undoubtedly one for the books and has excited many basketball fans about their potential next year.

The team is not wasting time this offseason. The Celtics are refining their roster so that they don’t have a repeat of what happened in the 2021-22 season. The good news is they recently managed to snatch the player they needed by trading for Malcolm Brogdon.

After the trade, the Celtics took over as the betting favorites to win the 2022 NBA finals at +500. Brogdon will man the point. Besides that, the Boston Celtics also added Danilo Gallinari in free agency.

So, can the Boston Celtics make it to the top with the new faces on the team? Let’s wait and see how the team fares in this upcoming season before we conclude anything.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers indeed had a hard time last season. They entered as the favorites to win but failed to make the playoffs. As a result, the 2021-22 season disappointed the players and their fans.

The Lakers’ odds to win the 2023 title are much better than expected at +1100. Despite the team’s predicaments and troubles, the Los Angeles Lakers still have one of the best players in the NBA: Lebron James.

However, remember that basketball isn’t a one-person game. If the Lakers don’t want the same result next year, they will need more than just Lebron James to contribute. Even if Lebron plays as he did before his injury in 2017, there won’t be enough firepower on offense without another go-to scorer or playmaker.

Help might be on the way, though. Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson are now with the Lakers. Kyrie Irving, one of the best scorers and elite ball handlers in the league, is also eyeing the possibility of reuniting with Lebron James. Although nothing is final, we’ll just have to see in the coming days.

Takeaway

The excitement for the upcoming season will soon be in full swing, and many sportsbooks will have sport odds set on which team will win it all. However, serious bettors should keep a close eye on these three teams as oddsmakers favor them at the moment: Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Each team has enough talent that will surely bring the success of winning their respective conference and making the finals. However, in the end, it’s up to you to decide who is worth betting on. Research how each team fares against one another so you can pick the best one to put your money on.