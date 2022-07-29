Water sports to try in Cornwall

If you’re a keen surfer, paddle boarder or any type of water sports enthusiast, you’ll know that Cornwall is home to some of the best waves and waters in the UK. Naturally, it’s the ideal place to visit for a fun-filled staycation for all!

With many Cornwall holiday parks dotted around the Cornish coastline, you’re bound to find the perfect place to stay, that’s close to the beach and the awesome waves. So, let’s introduce you to just some of the many water sports you can try your hand at on your next holiday to the Cornish coast.

Get your wetsuit ready, as you scroll down and discover the fun to be had within the waters.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Surfing

Let’s start with the most popular water sport to be found on the beaches of Cornwall – surfing. Due to the Atlantic swells, the waves that roll towards the Cornish shore are any surfer’s dream, helping it become a world-class surfing destination!

With seasoned surfers, both local and those travelling from afar, flocking to the Cornish coast to ride the waves, there’s never been a better time to join in on the action at sea. So, whether you’ve dabbled a little bit or are a keen beginner, there are plenty of places up and down the beaches offering surfing lessons to all ages.

With surf schools that have expert tuition on offer, from the likes of Big Blue Surf School in Bude or Fistral Beach Surf School in Newquay, as well as other places along the coastline, there’s never been a better time to try something new – or book a staycation to Cornwall!

Kayaking

Could this be the perfect way to view the picturesque scenery of Cornwall? Whether you’re a gentle explorer or looking for a thrilling adventure, kayaking could be the ideal water sport for you to try on your staycation! Imagine paddling peacefully along the calm corridors of Cornish rivers and estuaries, or heading out to sea to take on the waves formed by the swell of the Atlantic. Keep a look at, as you could spot wild seals going about their day, whilst discovering coves and land that aren’t accessible by foot. Sounds perfect, doesn’t it?

Paddleboarding

A water spot that most visitors to the Cornish coast want to try their hand at is stand-up paddleboarding. It’s one of the best ways to explore Cornwall’s coast and estuaries.

Fun for all ages, paddleboarding is relatively easy, whilst being a versatile water sport that can be enjoyed by families all together. It’s great for whether you want to explore the gentle waters of the rivers and estuaries, or adventure into the more exposed sea waters for a more thrilling adventure.

There are plenty of places dotted around the coast where you can learn how to paddleboard, hire a paddleboard or go on a paddleboard tour.

Kite Surfing

To kite surf, you need three things: open water, space to glide freely and of course, wind, which the Cornish coast offers in abundance to all those enjoying the sport, or taking it up for the first time.

The perfect spots for both seasoned kite surfers and keen beginners, can be found in both the North and West of Cornwall, with its beaches offering vast open spaces. Known as The Bluff, Hayle is said to be one of the best places in the UK for professional kite surfers, whereas Watergate Bay is more famous for holding the annual British Kite Sports Association (BKSA).

There are kite surfing schools dotted around the Cornish coast, if you ever fancied trying a new water sport.

—

These are just a handful of water sports available to try your hand at on your next staycation to Cornwall. Others include: coasteering, wild swimming, diving and sailing. With so much to do, what will you choose to try out first?