Flutin: Ideal platform for businesses to expand their reach and improvise their brand identity?

Flutin came into the scene with the motive of becoming an extraordinary live streaming platform. The only aim of Flutin was to help content creators to share their ideas all around the world with the help of live streaming. But with the help of its unique and creative features, I was able to become more than a live streaming platform. This also helped individuals from different fields to be seen online and stay connected to people. This has made Flutin become an ideal platform for live streamers as well as businesses to grow themselves. So, if you have used Flutin is the ideal location for you to live stream your business. Read ahead to find out why:

Technology has grown in the most unexpected ways during the past years, making us dependent. When everyone was forced to stay indoors, technology was the only source to stay connected and reachable. Our whole life was running through the internet. In this era of new normal, live streaming has proven to be an excellent source of entertainment for a lot of people around the globe. A lot of businesses, that were scared of being left out, came into the limelight using live streaming as a source. At times, to maintain their brand identities businesses ask content creators and social media influencers to promote their brands on the internet.

Live streaming has been a boon in a world where everyone was scared to step outside. If you plan to use live streaming to improve your business, make sure to use Flutin. Flutin will be a helping hand for you because of its exquisite features and perfectionism.

About Flutin

Flutin is one of the best live streaming platforms, which does more than what we think. It also helps businesses to expand their brand identity in this world of extreme competition. Its amazing features make Flutin stand out from the crowd and help its users to the maximum level. There are also additional benefits for paying users. Also a plan for every budget and a bunch of additional features.

The Exclusive Features

Monetization

Flutin makes it easy for you to earn through your live stream. Viewers can buy virtual gifts or donate as per their liking. You can also sell tickets to earn from your live show.

Instagram Multistreaming

Flutin facilitates multistreaming on Instagram, which is a widely popular social media app. There are a lot of active users on this platform, making it a great place to expand your business. This app can let you stay connected to people around the globe.

The Basic Features

Multistreaming

Flutin lets you expand your business using the multistreaming feature. You can stream simultaneously on various platforms and connect to the maximum audience at the same time. You can also stream on mega-platforms such as Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin etc. the multi-chat feature allows you to view all the messages while multistreaming at the same place. For low latency streaming, you can also use the RTMP streaming feature.

Pre-recorded video streaming

Using Flutin, you can stream pre-recorded videos online. This means that you can first record the video and then stream it live on the internet. It will help you to edit whatever you feel is worthless showing and you will be having greater control over your content for your brand image.

Scheduled Streaming

Flutin allows you to schedule and publish events before going live. Simply set a day, date and time for your live show and schedule your stream. This will allow people to mark your live stream timings in their calendars and be present during the stream. You can also share event links on different social media channels.

Chat Highlighting

Audiences often get confused about which comments or chats are the streamers replying to. To solve this, Flutin has its chat highlighting feature, which highlights the comments that the streamers are answering.

Customization

You can customise your streams in multiple ways to make them professional looking

Tickers – you may have noticed that news channels display important information on the footers of the screen. Similarly using Flutin you can place important bits of information in the bottom line of your live stream.

Logo – you can add a logo of your business on the screen of your live stream, to make it eye – catchy. It will also have a lasting effect on the minds of viewers.

Video captions – this is a unique feature launched by Flutin using which you can add video captions into your live stream and make it attention seeking

Sub – accounts

Sub-accounts feature benefits businesses in a great way. Basically, you will be having a primary account as well as multiple sub accounts or secondary accounts so, if you have a business with various products you can assign each product to a particular sub-account. Then, you can stream live from respective sub-accounts and discuss vital information regarding your product.

Web – embedding widget

If you have a website for your business, then you can add live streams there as well using Flutin. This ensures more engagement with your audiences.

Facebook Event Publish

You can directly post your live stream on your Facebook timeline via Flutin. After entering the necessary event details you will get an option to publish your live stream on your Facebook profile, click on that option and you can view your live stream on your Facebook timeline.

Zapier Integration

Zapier is a one-stop destination that connects over 4,000 apps. Flutin has now joined hands with zapier to boost viewership of live streams. In this case, you can connect Flutin to your mail again so that it sends a notification to all your subscribers as soon as you go live.

These are some of the extraordinary features of Flutin which will help your business to stand out and develop all around the globe. If you are willing to give your business a technical boost, then Flutin is the place for you. Try out these features yourself and you can see their miraculous effects.