REVIEW – Hannah Fairweather – Just A Normal Girl Who Enjoys Revenge

RATING: 3/5

OUT for revenge on everyone who’s wronged her in the past, Hannah Fairweather is not as vengeful and bitter as the Fringe show promises.

Arriving at the venue to a Taylor Swift playlist, you might already guess the song Look What You Made Me Do is the show’s inspiration.

Hannah assures this in the first minutes.

She quotes that Swift’s lyric “I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined” is what persuaded her to create her little blue book.

The self-proclaimed “Taylor Swift of comedy” compares herself to her favourite artist throughout the show.

She also gives examples of how women are judged differently compared to men, whether it’s in the music industry or comedy – presented with her clever humour.

Hannah Fairweather is the self-proclaimed ‘Taylor Swift of comedy’ (C) Karla Gowlett

A doubtful audience questions whether the comedian is actually Scottish because she sounds very much Australian – an observation that will probably get us all on the list soon enough.

With an easygoing attitude, Hannah goes through her relatively short list of ex-boyfriends, vegan colleagues, podcast hosts who criticise women comedians, devoted Christians, and ex-flatmates who never buy toilet paper.

Although a carefully-curated list, the name-calling felt too short – and left me wanting more of the revenge part the show promises.

Hannah’s best stories are the ones from her golf days in America, and a university in South Carolina that saw her atheist look on life as a rebellious movement.

Hannah is not at all what the name of the show describes. In reality, she’s a girl who truly loves a rule.

She brings the story, she delivers the punchlines – and she does it all with charm.

It’s more of a “kill them with kindness” than a “revenge is a dish best served cold” kind of performance.

Just A Normal Girl Who Enjoys Revenge reminds more of a therapy session with clever punchlines than of an avenging comedy show.

Hannah’s therapist can count herself lucky to be hearing the stories twice a week.

If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift and not one of religion, then Just A Normal Girl Who Enjoys Revenge is a Fringe must-see.

Along the way, it will inspire you to create your own hate list.

Mine currently consists of the guy who was sitting across two seats on my left and a girl on my right whose laugh I just didn’t enjoy.

And, of course, my flatmate who has never bought a toilet paper roll.

Just A Normal Girl Who Enjoys Revenge is on at Just The Tonic at The Caves (Just Up The Stairs).

To read more of Deadline News’ dedicated coverage of the Edinburgh Fringe click here.