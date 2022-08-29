Guide on How to Do In-Play Betting in 2022 Breeders’ Cup

With the Breeder’s Cup fast approaching, there is a lot of money to be made if you prepare

enough for the event. However, if you’ve never tried live betting before in horse racing, we

can help by introducing it to you by explaining what and how to do live betting. It has always been said that if you’re a fan of any sport, one way to spice up the game or race is to bet on it.

But what if you want to make it much more exciting than betting on your favorite sport? It’s betting on your favorite sport while it’s ongoing. Live betting, also known as in-play or in-running betting, is the act of betting on a sport while it’s underway. However, it can

sometimes be much more complicated than placing your bets before the race begins, so let us help you with that.

Live betting odds on horse racing exist, but it’s not popular among fans. It might be popular in sports like football or basketball, but horse racing can be rare. This is probably because a horse race usually lasts only two minutes, so catching a live betting session can be hard. So, of course, you must choose a race that is about to begin before you can participate.

Photo by Philippe Oursel on Unsplash

What is Its Difference from Regular Betting?

There are several advantages that you can get from live betting. For example, if your eyes are fast enough to spot a change during those two minutes, you can adjust your bets according to that information, giving you better odds. And yes, you heard it right, as the odds are usually better when the race is ongoing.

Also, everything is much faster. Because a regular horse race usually lasts only two minutes, you must be quick with your bets and make instant decisions while at it. Of course, this increases your margin of error, which is why it’s not very popular among bettors. However, we can safely attest that this pace heightens the excitement and the payout much more worth it.

So How Do I Participate?

If you want to try your luck in live betting, it’s rather pretty simple. First, you need to find a sports betting exchange that has the 2022 breeders cup live odds you’re looking for and

create your account. You can then deposit your money so you can start betting.

After that, you can find a horse race that you find interesting and get prepared before it starts. And when the race starts, you can place your bets while adjusting to the changes occurring in the race. It’s that simple. Of course, that’s not all. We have a few tips for you as well.

Research the Races

If you’re researching your regular bets, that would be good because it’s much more needed here. Remember that you’re on a timer here, so you should be quick with your bets. To avoid missteps, you have to each horse, the jockeys, and their predicted performances. This way, you know which runner to look out for during the race and what kind of bet you can wager on them.

Pay Attention

On the track, anything can happen, so you have to focus on the race while it’s underway. By keeping attention at all times, you can notice a lot of small details that can change the course of the race. For example, one common scenario during a horse race is a horse injuring its leg. Even for veterans, this can be hard to spot, but if you keep your eyes on the race and even if you’re quite new, you can spot these things.

Identify the Factors that Can Change the Race

As mentioned earlier, nobody can predict what will happen during the race. Fortunately, we

can study some factors beforehand that can have a hand in changing the course of the race in the blink of an eye. Some examples of this are a horse’s stamina, relationship with the jockey, and even the weather.

Look for Line Shifts

Sometimes, some underdogs can come as the victor. A common scenario during the races is when an underdog had a good start and is currently taking the lead. During that, there’s a chance the bookies might shift the odds and adjust them based on what happened during that moment.

This is important because, as we all know, the odds represent our payout, and if it changes, so will our payouts. However, this can all happen in the blink of an eye, so try your best not to miss it.

Final Words

Live betting can bring much more excitement to your horse racing betting sessions. However, they are rare, except in big horse racing events like the Breeder’s Cup. But if you’re interested, try to keep the discussions made in this article as they can help you be more successful in live betting. With all that said, good luck out there.