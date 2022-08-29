Promote your song on Spotify the correct way

If you are a new up-coming artist then you will obviously want to get your music out there as much as possible. There are many different platforms that allow you to upload and promote your videos, but by far the biggest player in the music market is Spotify.

However, if you are a little known or unknown artist then getting your music heard on Spotify can be a very tricky task. This is because Spotify only wants to promote and recommend music and artists that are guaranteed to be popular so that they can keep people on the platform and make more money.

Photo by Thibault Penin on Unsplash

How do I promote myself on Spotify?

One option to get noticed on Spotify is simply to wait it, promote yourself elsewhere and hope that people come to listen to you on Spotify. However, this can take a very long time and isn’t always a guaranteed success.

That’s why companies such as Spotistar exist – they can help you to quickly get the recognition that you deserve. Of course, this will involve you choosing for non-organic growth as you have the option to pay to promote your music, but due to Spotify’s algorithms this is sometimes the only way and you can grow organically once you have enough followers.

Followers and plays

When it comes to promoting your music on Spotify there are a couple of different ways that you can do this. This is because Spotify measures popularity using a few different methods. These are monthly listeners, overall plays and followers.

Spotistar allows you to buy Spotify followers, making it appear as if your music is reaching a wide number of people and is becoming increasingly popular. They have a few packages on offer for followers: 100 followers for $5.47 all the way up to 10,000 followers for $57.97. There are various deals in between these two.

If you need more than 25,000 followers then they can also create custom packages for you upon request. The more followers you have the more likely Spotify is to promote your page and your music, adding it into playlists and also giving your music credibility by anyone who comes across it.

You can also buy monthly listeners, again in numerous different packages from 1000 monthly listeners all the way up to 15,000 monthly listeners (and beyond if you opt for a custom package). This will also help to give your music credibility as Spotify will think that you are gaining popularity and do their best to promote you.

The last option for boosting your music on Spotify is to buy plays. These packages range from 1000 plays up to 50,000 plays. Spotify will take into account the amount of plays on your songs as well as the number of followers that you have. After all, there’s no point in having followers if nobody is actually listening to your music.

Conclusion

There are many different ways to get your music noticed on Spotify from buying followers, plays and monthly listeners. Although a combination of all three is the best way to success you can also choose the one that works best for you.