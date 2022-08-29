Top 5 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying Car Parts Online

Purchasing automobile parts requires due diligence including verifying whether the product is genuine and if it would be compatible with your vehicle.

Despite physical inspection before purchase, car owners have fallen for ersatz products. Now that auto parts are readily available online, the probability of falling victims to scams has exponentially increased.

Avoid the mistakes highlighted below to safeguard yourself against fraud when shopping for automobile parts such as Ford F150 parts online.

Buying spare parts without a warranty

Avoid buying your automobile parts from dealers/distributors who do not offer a warranty. Car parts manufacturers with confidence in their production would not resist offering a warranty on them.

When buying online, make sure such condition is included in the deal. In addition to this, the platform you are purchasing from should also have a return policy.

Return policy is important because the company may mistakenly send parts different from what you ordered.

It is also possible that the sent motor part is defective, thus there might be need to return it.

Not reading reviews

The best way to evaluate the expected experience from an online store is to check their customers’ reviews.

Some stores have a section on their site to review purchased orders.

Be cautious, some dubious sellers create fake reviews on their sites. Some desperate ones hire people to make good comments about their products on third-party review platforms.

Read in-between the lines of the reviews. If possible, reach out to some of the people with positive comments on the site. Ask them about their experience and evidence of use.

Failure to confirm compatibility

Adding a product to the cart based on the uploaded image can be a fatal error. Brands may create look-like car parts but for different vehicle models.

Read through the specification and descriptions of the vehicle part before placing an order. If you are confused about the specifications for your car part replacement, ask your mechanic or message the support of the e-commerce platform.

The issue of compatibility is most important when ordering products like oil and air filters. Some brands disclose their compatibility test result with car models.

Check if your vehicle is included among those that passed the test before ordering their product online.

Impatience and not comparing prices

The number of car part distributors might be limited in your area. The internet on the other hand allows the opening of different stores without location barriers.

Do not purchase in haste until you compare prices from different platforms. Some sites may be direct dealers.

This means they source their parts directly from the manufacturers and can offer good prices.

Meanwhile, do not buy from a site that offers prices that look too good to be true.

Ignoring delivery challenges

When you buy car parts from local dealers, you can be sure of going home with them immediately. This is not the same for online purchases.

When ordering, check the estimated delivery time stated on the site. In addition to the promised delivery time, factor in the possibility of delay. You can estimate additional two to three days.

The platform you are ordering from may not offer free delivery. Factor this into the total cost to ascertain if your budget can afford it.

How to identify counterfeit car parts

Generally, there are two major types of car parts – the genuine parts that come with your vehicle and those produced by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Fake products are manufatured by counterfeiters to imitate parts manufactured by OEM.

The United States (US) Federal Trace Commission estimated the fake vehicle part market to be about $12 million yearly. Most of these parts are noted to be coming from China,

Here are some ways to identify fake auto-part;

Compare appearances

Producers of fake products target car parts that often need replacement. This includes car batteries, fuel pumps, brake pads, spark plugs and oil filters. When purchased, compare the design of the car part with the original. Fake ones are unlikely to match in appearance with the original you are about to change.

Certificate of authenticity

Counterfeiters have become better skilled in the production of ersatz vehicle parts. If you are unable to determine the authenticity of the car part from a mere look, check the Certificate of Authenticity (COA).

The certificate can be found attached to the part or its package.

Price

Except if there is a genuine explanation, the price of the car part must not be too cheap to be true. Fake items are more likely to be cheaper than genuine products.

Credibility of the seller

To avoid buying counterfeit, approach reputable dealers. They are more likely to source their products directly from the car manufacturer.