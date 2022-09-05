The Partnership Between Giant Clothing Companies- New Regime and Styllar

New Regime and Styllar have joined forces to produce a limited physical garment line and the whole Styllar NFT avatar collection. The NFTs have drawn inspiration from New Regime’s renowned designs of the past and present, celebrating New Regime’s legacy.

Thanks to Webisoft, and Monolitha

Montreal-based company that assists enterprises and startups in the design and development of creative products, this partnership was made possible.

Photo by Alyssa Strohmann on Unsplash

Atelier New Regime: who are they?

Atelier New Regime is an independent streetwear brand with its headquarters in Montreal. Since its debut in 2009, this streetwear brand has developed from a small hobby into a well-known one that goes beyond fashion and provides motivation for everyone looking to make a difference in the world.

What is Styllar?

10,050 randomly generated avatars with 219 custom-tailored products and curated traits, drawn from current and popular culture, make up the StyllarTM NFT collections. The idea behind the creation of avatars was to visually portray the individuals of a worldwide team in a unique, enjoyable, cohesive, and standardized way.

The intention was to design fashionable avatars for the team that were influenced by pop-culture figures, pop-culture references, etc. Due to the Terra blockchain’s failure, Styllar is currently transferring to the Polygon network from whence it was initially launched.

What are the Styllar OG avatars?

10,050 avatars with 219 specially crafted goods and hand-selected qualities were used in the inaugural Styllar NFT collection release, which used a specially created NFT randomizer.

Each of the objects and characteristics was highly particular to references to both past and present popular culture and high fashion. The initial Styllar NFT collection went on sale and was quickly sold out.

You might consider the Original Avatars as your admission to the Styllar club. Naturally, holding a Styllar OG Avatar has several advantages, such as airdrops (given NFTs to holders), Styllar Items, access to all upcoming events and releases, and unique Styllar Club apparel [coming soon].

Styllar NFT Items

There are other NFT collections in the Styllar project than Styllar OG. Styllar NFT Items are another option. You can buy the accessories from Styllar.com and use them to improve your original avatar. The avatars’ clothing, such as their jeans, shirts, shoes, hair, and faces, are made up of Styllar NFT Items. There are presently 17 categories for products, including body, face, hair, tops, suits, feet, bottoms, and many more.

These particular items are used in the Styllar Item Fuser (where you can improve items, especially if they are upgradeable) and the Styllar Avatar Builder (where you can level up your NFT and upgrade your OG Avatar).

Do the physical products include an NFT avatar?

These two brands intended to keep the New Regime x Styllar NFT avatars and clothes entirely separate for the New Regime x Styllar partnership. They wanted as many people as possible to have the opportunity to obtain the gear without having to use any NFT inventory related to the apparel. This is so that some players can merely purchase physical equipment, while others can choose to get New Regime x Styllar NFTs.

Where is the New Regime x Styllar Clothing available?

You may be curious about where to buy New Regime x Styllar clothing. The new Regime x Styllar apparel line, however, will only be sold on the New Regime website. The initial batch is currently accessible. This contains the “NFT Anonymous” t-shirt, the “Fuck You Pay Me” variant t-shirt, and the “Fuck You Pay Me” variant hoodies.

The best part is that some of the NFTs from the upcoming NFT collection will be made available on the label’s various social media outlets in the coming weeks.

Is it possible for me to buy the clothes line?

You can, indeed! You can check them out and even shop the collection at the New Regime website, where the actual apparel line is now available. It is important to note that you are not required to own any Styllar NFTs in order to buy physical clothing. This is so that everyone who supports both New Regime and Styllar has the opportunity to purchase some apparel for this partnership, according to the clothing brand.

Can I simply buy NFT avatars?

Absolutely! If you’re solely interested in the New Regine x Styllar NFT avatar collection and you want to benefit from the avatar collection, you shouldn’t pass this opportunity since the actual merchandise is extremely scarce and will only be available for a few lucky people. The Styllar Item Marketplace will shortly feature the New Regime x Styllar NFT avatar set.

Last thoughts

The New Regime and Styllar partnership just improve everything. By artistically stretching their boundaries to transform their own lives and the lives of those around them, Atelier New Regime hopes to encourage people to realize their full potential. Through numerous partnerships, New Regime is able to maintain their innovative practices and broaden their selection of services. To browse all of New Regime’s current collections, visit New Regime.

In order to coincide with the debut of the NFT collection, New Regime and Styllar worked together to create a meticulously thought-out clothing collection. Previous works of the New Regime have been combined with a present-day twist in some cases. The collection is currently available; visit the New Regime website to check them out and make purchases.