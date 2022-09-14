Scots guidance teacher struck off for waving fake penis at colleagues

A SCOTS teacher has been struck off for waving a fake penis at colleagues while making suggestive and provocative movements.

Derek Turkington was found unfit to teach yesterday following the incident at Newbattle Community High School in Dalkeith, Midlothian which occurred between August 2017 and 2018.

During this time Mr Turkington was found to have behaved inappropriately towards staff by putting a prosthetic penis down his trousers and then through his zip.

He then made suggestive and provocative movements towards his colleagues and also placed his finger through his trouser zip while attempting to mimic male genitalia.

The teacher (pictured above) was deemed unfit to teach following the incident.

Mr Turkington claimed he had been carrying a box of fake penises from a sex education class and unintentionally must have held one of the mocked-up members up as he waved goodbye to a colleague.

The guidance teacher, originally from Glasgow, was described as a “kind of Benny Hill character in his regards to sexual actions or language” by a former member of staff.

In reference to a pupil who was in earshot, Mr Turkington was also found to have said: “Colleague A, can you please tell him that his dad clearly doesn’t care about him and that he needs to move on and get a grip.”

Following a four day hearing into his conduct, the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) panel decided to remove Mr Turkington from the teaching register.

Arthur Stewart, the convenor of the panel, said: “Our decision as to Mr Turkington is that he is unfit to teach and the panel must direct that his name be removed from the teaching register.”

Mr Turkington had denied the allegations that he placed one of the prosthetics down his trousers and that he placed a finger through his zipper to mimic male genitalia.

Mr Turkington was a guidance teacher at Newbattle Community High School.

The allegations against the Scots teacher stated: “Between in or around August 2017 and in or around May 2018, the teacher did whilst employed as a teacher by Midlothian Council at Newbattle Community High School, and during the course of his employment behave in an inappropriate manner towards other members of staff in that he did:

“On at least one occasion place a prosthetic penis down his trousers and through the zip and [made] suggestive and provocative movements towards other colleagues.

“[You did] place his finger, or fingers, through the zip of his trousers in an attempt to mimic male genitalia.

“In or around January 2018, on at least one occasion scream at Pupil A [and] state in the presence of Pupil A ‘Colleague A, can you please tell him that his dad clearly doesn’t care about him and that he needs to move on and get a grip’ or words to that effect.

“In or around 2017, nail a piece of wood over a school door resulting in distress to pupils’ present.

Mr Turkington

“And in light of the above it is alleged that the teacher’s fitness to teach is impaired.”

Mr Turkington appeared in front of the GTCS panel to defend himself in June but did not show up for the final decision yesterday.

When giving evidence he said: “The demonstrators were used for S4 classes to show how to put on a condom.

“They were kept in a box which at times overflowed and so you would have to carry a couple while putting a folder over the top of the box.

“This was to cause as little attention as possible and all I can think is that one of my colleagues was on the phone and I was waving to say I am off to teach.

“I would have maybe had the demonstrator in my hand but that is all I can think.”

He added: “I agree that if that [allegation] was done towards a colleague that would be far too far and out with being the appropriate humour for the workplace.

“I would say my sense of humour is friendly, outgoing, I like a laugh and a joke, I wouldn’t say I was slapstick as such, a sense of humour helps in the workplace.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to upset anyone, I would be appalled if that were to happen.”

The GTCS did not find enough evidence to support claims he screamed at a pupil.

Mr Turkington was also questioned over the allegation that he nailed a piece of wood to a door and caused distress to a pupil.

He said: “I am a techy teacher, I have the skills and knowledge to cut a piece of wood which I did and I then went with a battery drill and carefully screwed in some screws.

“There were absolutely no nails involved as it would shatter the glass, I wish that people would give time and dates so that I could tell you exactly what I was doing.”

“It was done in a very calm and very structured manner.”

Mr Turkington has been prohibited from reapplying to get back on the teaching register for two years.