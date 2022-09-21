Types of bulldozers and their use

A bulldozer is a special equipment designed to perform various tasks during construction. It can be used to dig or collect debris, push heavy objects. Blades, forks or other elements are placed at the front for added convenience. As a rule, the bulldozer is used for loosening the soil, and in this case, it is equipped with special rippers.

Photo by Zac Edmonds on Unsplash

Main types of machines

If it is necessary to bulldozer buy, you should familiarize yourself with the main types on the website https://machineryline.uk/-/bulldozers–c127. They differ in terms of functionality, features of work. If you want to choose the right bulldozer, you should know in advance what type of terrain you will have to work on and what tasks to perform.

Tracked bulldozer (tractor). It looks like a tractor, but its functionality is designed to move construction and other materials around the area. The tracks instead of wheels help move over uneven, rocky terrain. Wheeled (tire) bulldozer. Its dimensions are much larger than that of previous model. It is distinguished by better maneuverability and driveability. It perfectly copes with tasks on soft ground. Mini bulldozer. Compact size provides good maneuverability, the machine copes with the task of clearing areas in a limited area.

When the types of bulldozers are studied, it remains to determine the necessary blades to accomplish the specified task.

Types of blades

The S-shaped blade is the shortest, with no side wings. The unique shape makes it possible to work with fine-grained materials as well as hard soil. They are designed to level surfaces and uproot trees.

Komatsu bulldozer with U-shaped blade has side wings, curved shape. It is suitable for working on soft soil or areas of medium density.

The S-U blade combines the features of the above models. It represents a narrower and straighter bucket, where it is convenient to transport soil. With this machine, it is easy to cut down stumps and move heavy construction materials.

Bulldozer elements

The bulldozer’s construction includes a ripper, an element that looks like a claw. It is used for digging and moving the soil.

The cab is safe enough for the operator to drive the machine with ease and without injury. Additional elements of the bulldozer are the following: engine, last gear, blades, tracks.

Convenience during operation and suitable equipment to perform a list of tasks are the parameters that a purchased bulldozer must meet.

How to choose the right special equipment

To perform work tasks more effectively, it is necessary to choose the right machine. The website machineryline.uk offers bulldozers for sale required for leveling soil or pushing loads.

Pay attention to the work area – if it is small, a compact model with more maneuverability will be suitable. You should also study the type of soil, so that the bulldozer blades can cope with its ripping. Choosing the right special equipment, you will be able to quickly and efficiently perform the set tasks at the construction site.