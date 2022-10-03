5 Common Causes of Wrongful Death Associated with the Nightlife Entertainment Industry

While most people attend nightclubs and other entertainment venues hoping to have fun, there is also the real chance that something tragic could happen, resulting in severe injury or even wrongful death. While some of these instances are due to individuals doing things that they shouldn’t be doing (such as drinking and driving or fighting), others can occur due to the negligence of other parties. Other involvement in the entertainment industry would include the venue itself or its staff members, patrons, security guards, or bartenders.

Photo by Anita Jankovic on Unsplash

1. Bar Fights

Violence is a common cause of wrongful death associated with nightlife entertainment, usually among bar fights. Alcohol use is a leading factor in such incidents. Patrons, bouncers, security guards, and other staff are at risk for injury during these incidents. To keep them protected, employers should train their staff to recognize violent behavior and defuse confrontations without adding fuel to the fire. They should also provide bouncers with protective gear such as heavy-duty gloves, chest protectors, shin guards or boots.

These fights may lead to criminal charges against those involved. Such cases can often result in severe consequences. For example, an assault charge might result in jail time or probation if convicted. Victims can also sue their attackers for medical expenses and pain and suffering if they’ve incurred any injuries from being attacked. However, in case of death, loved ones of the deceased will likely want to file a wrongful death lawsuit seeking compensation for the family’s loss. Filing such a suit can be lengthy and complicated, so it’s essential to work with an experienced attorney immediately.

2. Crowd Control Failures

Nightlife entertainment allows nightlife operators to earn a profit while patrons enjoy their night out. However, this can also result in devastating consequences in case of crowd control failures. For example, an unrestrained stampede can cause people to crush against one another and walls or obstructions. Consequently, it may lead to injuries or death by suffocation, trauma, or asphyxiation due to crowd control failure.

In case of death, family members of the victim are eligible to file wrongful death lawsuits on behalf of their loved ones. These cases are typically not easy because they must prove that negligence was involved in causing death. If your loved dies due to someone’s negligence during an event, speak with a wrongful death lawyer today about your legal rights!

3. Food and Alcohol Poisoning

In bars and nightclubs, alcohol is a common cause of wrongful death. Alcohol intoxication often occurs when someone drinks too much alcohol in a short amount of time. A person may have an allergic reaction or another medical emergency while drinking. Alcohol can also lead to a fatal overdose if you mix it with other drugs or medications.

Drugs that slow down your breathing can be deadly if mixed with alcohol. The risk of such combinations increases as people drink more and more. To prevent this type of death, employees at venues where there’s alcohol must watch for signs of distress from their customers.

4. Swimming Pool Accidents

Swimming pools are more likely to have a higher incidence of incidents and injuries than other water-based recreational activities. That is due to several factors, including heavier use by families and children, the greater likelihood of riskier behaviour, lack of supervision, reduced visibility in deep water and poor lighting at night. If you plan an event with a swimming pool, ensure you take all necessary safety precautions.

However, during pool parties, the hosts must inform guests about the dangers associated with alcohol consumption while they swim or enter a hot tub. In addition to these measures, hiring professional lifeguards also increases safety levels. However, if a person drowns to death due to a lack of proper safety measures or other forms of negligence, the family may file a wrongful death lawsuit against the involved party.

5. Sexual Assault

The nightlife industry is rife with opportunities for sexual violence against women. Sexual assault survivors have shared that they feel unsafe when meeting people outside work or using transportation to get home after a shift. And predators can take advantage of this vulnerability. Ensuring you are always in the company of close and reliable friends is one way to lower your risk. But you may also consider hiring a driver who can take you home at night or have an Uber account with a credit card you keep on file.

If you feel unsafe any time during your shift or on your way home for any reason, trust your instincts and call for help. While catcalling may not harm you, it’s always crucial to be careful. However, in case of the death of a family member under these circumstances, it makes sense to consult an experienced attorney before proceeding with further action. Many forms of sexual harassment and assault could lead to wrongful death, such as rape, molestation, exhibitionism, voyeurism and battery.

Conclusion

Nightclubs, bars, and other nightlife entertainment establishments can be great fun. However, they can also come with risks and dangers that are sometimes not well-known to their patrons. Among those dangers are wrongful death and severe injury. To help avoid such consequences, be cautious of some of the most common causes of death associated with the nightlife industry and take caution while still enjoying your nightlife. However, if a family member dies due to the negligence of another party, it’s crucial to contact an experienced lawyer to help protect your rights ans seek maximum compensation.