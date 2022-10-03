Inspirational duo represent Glasgow at national awards

TWO GLASGOW locals have been recognised for their commitment to significantly transforming the health and wellbeing of their local community.

Maja Wojtowicz has been recognised as Community Path Volunteer of the Year and Stuart Radose as Volunteer Diversity Award winner at Paths for All’s Volunteer Awards 2022.

42-year-old Maja volunteers with Cassiltoun Housing Association and has played a key role in one of the group’s main projects to maintain Castlemilk Park – a vital community project supported by Paths for All that ensures access for all as well as creating space for learning, developing and building on local skills and knowledge.

Maja has developed her own skillset to benefit the project by undertaking courses in handheld tools and now holds several LANTRA certificates to operate hedge trimmers, brush cutters and leaf blowers.

Maja has also been responsible for organising and participating in regular litter picking in the park to create a better and cleaner space for members of the public – as well as wildlife.

Maja has helped to restore path networks and most recently upgraded the drainage system in the park by digging a 14-meter drainage ditch and replace a broken pipe.

She said: “I’ve been volunteering with Castlemilk Park for two years since my friends encouraged me to come along. The group allows me to give something back to the community as well as carve out time to socialise in the fresh air.

“Since starting to volunteer, my strength– both physically and mentally – has improved along with my confidence. I moved to Scotland from Poland in 2006 with my husband and son so this group has allowed me to pick up many skills while meeting people I wouldn’t normally get a chance to, it’s fantastic.

“Volunteering provides a sense of purpose and community; I’d encourage everyone to get involved. You don’t need to have any specific skills or knowledge, it’s a brilliant way to learn and have fun.

“It’s lovely to be recognised for this award and feels great to know the work I’m undertaking along with other volunteers is making a positive impact in the local community.”

Maja and Stuart were among 11 winners at Paths for All’s 13th annual Volunteer Awards that highlighted the outstanding work carried out by volunteers across the country.

Stuart Radose has been recognised for his work in enabling asylum seekers and refugees to tackle loneliness and isolation through organising a walking group.

The 47-year-old is a Wellbeing Coordinator with Community InfoSource and works with marginalised refugee and asylum communities in Glasgow to set up regular and meaningful walks, creating safe and fun initiatives for socialising and building connections.

He said: “Community InfoSource is a fantastic organisation to be part of, and I feel fortunate to work with many talented and dedicated volunteers many of whom are asylum seekers and volunteers.

“This award isn’t just for me. It’s for all of my colleagues and asylum seeker volunteers who are involved in the planning of Health Walks.

“We use walking as a tool to enable asylum seekers and refugeesto improve their physical, mental and social wellbeing while introducing them to new services, community hubs and different parts of the city – and have started to also venture further afield to take in Scotland’s beauty spots.

“During the winter, three employees and four asylum seeker volunteers at Community InfoSource got involved in ‘Good Move Walk’ – a bespoke online Walk Leader training course which has been vital for us to grow, offer new services and consider new walking routes.

“The main reason my enthusiasm for this initiative has continued for over a year is all down to the positive stories from community members. Seeing how new social connections have flourished, shared experiences have combatted loneliness and improved people’s English skills and understanding of Glasgow. For us, it goes above the health and wellbeing benefits.

“Asylum seekers and refugees can experience traumatic journeys to Scotland, which can negatively affect their mental health. I’m proud to play a small part in creating a safe network where asylum seekers and refugees can create new connections and experiences.”

Paths for All’s prestigious annual awards ceremony was held at the Scottish Parliament on 28 September.

Public Health Minister, Maree Todd has championed the awards, she said: “Encouraging and supporting people in Scotland to walk and wheel is a key part of our vision of a country where more people are more active more often.

“A huge number of highly motivated and skilled people are helping us deliver this vision, not least the passionate and dedicated volunteers who do so much to help others overcome challenges to participation.

“They are an inspiration and I am delighted that their contribution is being recognised by Paths for All in these Awards.”

Paul McLennan who sponsoring MSP has commended the work of the volunteers, he said: “My congratulations go the inspiring group of volunteers awarded this evening.

“The range of talent across the country is extremely impressive, and this is reflected in the passion of all the volunteers towards supporting health, wellbeing, social inclusion and the many other benefits of getting out and about.

“Scotland’s outdoors are stunning and varied. My own patch, East Lothian, has stunning coastlines a few miles away from the rolling Lammermuir hills. It’s brilliant to know that across all of Scotland’s diverse outdoor spaces there are people like the volunteers recognised this evening who are working hard to make those spaces accessible and inclusive to all who live here.

“I’d like to commend the work of the volunteers and the team at Paths for All for going above and beyond to promote active travel and leisure. I look forward to seeing what the next year brings!”

Hosted by the BBC Scotland’s Fiona Stalker and sponsored by Paul MacLennan MSP, the event recognised those who have gone the extra mile to keep their communities active.

Paths for All is a national charity that champions everyday walking for a happier, healthier, greener Scotland.

It manages a range of grant funds that support projects aiming to increase participation in walking, active travel, and to improve community paths for travel and recreation.

Kevin Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer at Paths for All, said: “Stuart and Maja represent exactly why we host the award ceremony every year.

“Their work is directly improving the nation’s physical, mental and social health, reducing social isolation and loneliness and helping people make more environmentally friendly lifestyle choices.

“This year we returned to an in-person event at Holyrood. It has been brilliant socialising with our amazing volunteers and to hear first-hand about the invaluable contributions they have been making. Thank you to everyone for their efforts and ongoing dedication.”

To find out more which Health Walks you can join in Glasgow, visit: www.pathsforall.org.uk/healthwalkfinder

A full list of Volunteer Award winners 2022 can be found on Paths for All’s website: https://www.pathsforall.org.uk/