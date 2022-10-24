Residents take centre stage at Edinburgh care home

Excited contestants vie for the ‘Golden Buzzer’ at home’s talent show

RESIDENTS at a luxurious Edinburgh care home strapped on their dancing shoes and warmed up their vocal cords in anticipation of the home’s talent show.

‘Cramond’s Got Talent’ was the latest addition to Cramond Residence’s activities rota, with the aim of encouraging residents to lead fun and fulfilling lives.

At least 10 of the home’s residents and staff members took centre stage to perform in front of a judging panel which also consisted of six residents.

Many of the performances included tributes to bands such as ABBA, whilst one resident showcased traditional Spanish dancing and another performed a piano symphony.

The idea for Cramond’s Got Talent came from one of the home’s Lifestyle Coordinator’s, Garylee Rushforth. He said: “It was great to see the residents and staff members at Cramond let their hair down and fully immerse themselves in the experience.

“The residents were really excited and couldn’t wait to witness the array of talent that was to be showcased from not only their fellow residents, but also their favourite key workers.

“Each member of the panel had their own unique judging style as they all have a range of different backgrounds and life experiences, consisting of a dance teacher, a former RAF engineer, a pianist and singer to name a few.

“One of the residents was set on taking a Simon Cowell type approach in their judging style, which certainly made for an entertaining show!”

Activities are resident-led and aim to make life as fun and fulfilling as possible. The Lifestyle Team are continually looking for new exciting and engaging activities to implement into each month’s carefully-planned programme.

Facilities provided include a cinema and function room, a dedicated games room and also a sensory experience which offers therapeutic activities for those with dementia.

Garylee continued: “The vast array of offerings at Cramond really is exceptional. I love seeing the joy on our resident’s faces when they are participating and having fun during one of the planned sessions.”

Located in Cramond to the north of the city, the care home was launched in 2018 to offer uncompromising nurse-led care, as well as respite and dementia specialist services, and provides small-group living for up to 74 residents in nine luxuriously-appointed homes.

Cramond Residence offer tours of their quality accommodation and facilities, allowing potential residents and loved ones to see the residence for themselves, meet the team and discuss requirements.

To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/