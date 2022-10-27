Important things to make you a great footballer

It is an undisputed fact that the business of professional football is filled with competition. To win, you need to have an advantage over your competitors and be at your best. But how exactly can you accomplish that? This post will discuss some of the best advice for aspiring football players.

Practice with goal

It is great if you are talented, but ultimately, your success on the field will be determined by how well you train. Because of how crucial this is, it is recommended that practise consistently. Also, the key is to practise purposefully rather than randomly.

Photo by Connor Coyne on Unsplash

The brain is the starting point for deliberate practice. It requires mental and physical energy. It is a concentrated, repetitive practice in which you constantly analyse your performance. Also, you have to make corrections, experiment, listen to immediate feedback, and strive to surpass what you have achieved.

Be sure to give yourself a goal before your next practice session. Maintain complete focus and force yourself out of your comfort zone by challenging yourself to accomplish better things on the field.

Master the art of playing with both feet

Although, the majority of football players are better with one foot than the other but knowing how to play the game with both feet is still essential. If you want results quickly, you should focus on increasing your touch with your less dominant foot.

Your ability to play well with both feet can help you stand out from the competition and catch the eye of talent scouts. Kicking a ball against a wall while practising with your weaker foot will help strengthen it. Another excellent technique is to play a scratch game in training where everyone uses their weaker foot. You won't need to put in a lot of work to accomplish this, and you'll start seeing benefits after just a few matches.

Practice with techniques

Because a solid technique is necessary to compete, the first drill focuses on honing your touch and technique. This is easy to accomplish, and you can do it all by yourself (note: you don’t need any special equipment).

Bounce the ball on the floor as forcefully as you can and control it in stride. Let the ball bounce just a little before taking it in your stride. Comparable to the slight bounce you get when you play a half-volley. Exercise this control in all directions and don’t forget to perform it while favouring your less intense foot!

The purpose of this drill is to teach you how to maintain control of the ball even when it’s coming at you in an unexpected direction. You won’t always get the perfect pass and therefore, the more prepared you are to deal with these situations throughout a game, the better off you will be.

Be familiar with the Criteria Used by Scouts

You’ll need to make a good impression on the scout if you want to be considered for a professional trial. This is why you need to be familiar with some of the things they look out for. A scout may show up at any time to evaluate your squad. Ensure you keep in mind that you play every game with the most outstanding performance. You must know your skills to make a good impression on a scout. A scout will evaluate your skills on the field and character as a person. Your character will be observed just as closely as your talent, so demonstrate your commitment to the team by assisting the other players.