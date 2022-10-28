7 Signs Your Liver Needs a Detox

The liver is one of the hardest-working organs in the body. It’s responsible for everything from filtering toxins and waste products from the blood to producing bile that helps with fat digestion. So it’s no surprise that when the liver isn’t functioning properly, it can have a major impact on our health. Here are seven signs your liver needs more care. Take a look.

Chronic Fatigue

If you feel exhausted all the time, even after getting a full night’s sleep, it could be a sign that your liver is overloaded and struggling to keep up. When the liver cannot effectively filter toxins from the blood, they can circulate throughout the body, leading to fatigue and general feelings of unwellness.

Difficulty Losing Weight

While many factors play into weight loss, one of the things that the liver does is help to regulate metabolism. When the liver is sluggish, metabolism can also slow down, making it harder to lose those unwanted pounds. In addition, fat can build up in the liver itself, leading to even more difficulties with weight loss.

Digestive Problems

The liver produces bile, which helps with fat digestion. Bile production can slow down when the liver isn’t functioning properly, leading to indigestion, bloating, and other digestive problems. In addition, toxins that build up in the blood can also end up in the gut, further exacerbating digestive issues.

Your Skin Looks Dull

One of the functions of the liver is to remove toxins from the blood. When the liver cannot do its job effectively, those toxins can end up being expressed through the skin, leading to dull-looking skin that is more prone to breakouts and other problems. If you’re seeing a sudden change in your skin quality, it could signify that your liver needs some help.

Constant Sugar and Carb Cravings

When blood sugar levels constantly fluctuate, it can lead to cravings for sugary or carb-heavy foods that give us a quick burst of energy followed by an inevitable crash soon after. If you reach for sugary snacks or drinks more often than you’d like, it could be due to poor liver function causing fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

You Feel Anxious or Depressed

If you’re feeling more anxious or depressed than usual, it could indicate that your liver needs some attention. The liver is responsible for producing many hormones that regulate mood, so when it’s not functioning properly, it can lead to imbalances that lead to anxiety and depression.

Hormonal Imbalances

Hormones are another area where the liver plays a vital role. The liver helps to break down and eliminate excess hormones from the body. When the liver is not functioning properly, those hormones can build up and lead to problems such as PMS, irregular periods, and other hormone-related issues. Make sure to get private blood tests from a general physician to test your hormone levels if you are experiencing any changes.

Why it Makes Sense to See a General Physician

If you’re experiencing any of the above signs, you must see a general physician first. They can order the appropriate tests and refer you to a specialist if necessary. Also, many of the signs of liver problems are also signs of other health issues, so it’s important to get a full picture from your doctor.

Final Word

These are just some signs that your liver may need a little help to function properly. If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms regularly, it’s important to talk to your doctor about how you can detoxify your liver safely and effectively so you can start feeling better again soon!

