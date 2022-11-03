Airsoft – what would we need at the very beginning?

Airsoft shooters are becoming more and more popular, so more and more novice players appear on the battlefield. If you are one of them and are also planning to play the game for the first time, we have prepared a short guide for you about the most important and the somewhat less important accessories that are commonly used in airsoft. The former belong to the basic and required equipment. The latter depends on the user’s preferences – you can use them, and they are very important for many players, but you don’t have to buy them right away. So, let’s check what you will need at the very beginning of your airsoft adventure?

Photo by BEAR Labs on Unsplash

The most important airsoft equipment

Of course, all the various types of shooting sports are based on weapons – in this case airsoft guns. They are made on a 1: 1 scale and very accurately reflect the appearance of actual firearms. For this reason, they are also a valuable collector’s item. If you are passionate about military and firearms in general, you will definitely like airsoft guns. Another very important advantage is the fact that they not only look realistic, but can also be used in practice. You can take your airsoft gun to the battlefield – it is the basic equipment in airsoft. You can choose from various models of rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, revolvers or airsoft pistols, but for the beginners we recommend an electric assault rifle, which is easy to use and will work just fine in virtually any shooter scenario. A good-quality, efficient battery (preferably LiPo) and a charger that will take care of the battery life and ensure a safe charging process will also come in handy.

Your airsoft gun will of course need ammunition, i.e. 6 mm BBs. You can choose from plastic and biodegradable BBs that do not adversely affect the natural environment. They may also differ in weight. This parameter is important because it affects the performance of your airsoft gun, but you will probably explore this topic later on, as your airsoft passion develops. At the very beginning, it is enough to know that 0.25 BBS are the most universal and the most advisable to buy at the beginning.

Additional tactical and military accessories

Additional, but mandatory equipment, includes safety sunglasses or goggles. Although airsoft is a very safe sport, it is still worth covering your eyes, and the requirement to use special glasses is provided for in the regulations of every event. When it comes to optional accessories, there are a lot of them and each player creates their own airsoft loadout, suited to their needs and necessities. It can include knee / elbow pads, a helmet, full camouflage uniforms or tactical pants, gloves, radios and even hydration systems. As you gain experience, your needs and preferences will certainly clarify; however, at the very beginning, it is worth refraining from buying additional equipment.

