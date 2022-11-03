The Easiest Way to Receive NIF (Portugal)

Do you intend to connect your life to Portugal in some way? Such a decision may be linked to buying or renting property, opening a bank account for your business, and so on. That is why it can be necessary to get NIF. There are several options for doing this but this article will help you to reveal the most convenient one.

How Can You Get NIF at All?

The first variant that is known to most people is doing everything on your own. This is going to be represented by close interaction with Portuguese authorities. So, you get all the documents ready, plan your visit to the local tax office, and so on.

And, here is the second option. Your role is a client and you are working with the intermediary. Therefore, you will be getting the service of receiving NIF. It is natural that you are going to meet certain requirements anyway and make some effort. Nevertheless, it will not be as difficult as the first option (it may be especially hard in case your Portuguese is bad or you do not have enough free time). That is why it is going to be reasonable to consider it.

Photo by Nick Karvounis on Unsplash

Arranging the Process of Working with the Intermediary Step by Step

Step 1. You should choose a reliable team of employees to work with. It may be done by means of taking a look at the reviews, and requesting a consultation with those who seem to be okay to you. Besides, it may be useful to browse the site of your future helpers so as to realize whether they are fine for you or not.

Step 2. Checking that you are okay with the conditions that are offered to you. You have to be 100% sure that you are going to be satisfied with the final price, the way you will receive your NIF, and so on. By the way, it is also important to be confident that you are ready to wait for as long as it will be suggested to you. All of these aspects have to be considered thoroughly before you decide to get NIF (Portugal) online.

Step 3. Getting the scans of the documents ready. This is one of the easiest steps you will have to take during the whole adventure of getting a Portuguese NIF. Actually, you should only prepare the scan of your passport and the statement of residence outside Portugal. So, everything is going to be really easy. By the way, it is really important to provide scans of nice quality so as not to enlarge the expecting time and decrease the success of the activity.

Step 4. Do everything in the way that is suggested on the site of the intermediary. Simply follow the instructions and you will not experience any difficulties with getting your NIF. You will have to download the documents, fill in the application and pay a fee. Soon after this, you will receive your NIF.

Basically, this is it. As you see, you do not even have to leave your house to initiate the process. No extra effort has to be made at all.

As for the price, it may be different. It depends on who you deal with. Reliable intermediaries will charge you more but the final result will exceed all your expectations for sure. You will receive the service without any inconvenience.

Nevertheless, it is okay when you decide to look for those who suggest an adequate price. Simply compare the figures and see what is okay for you.

What Should the Site of the Intermediary Look Like?

The website of those you plan to work with may tell a lot about their reliability. It is great when you come across valuable articles there, and can take a look at what services are provided. There should be a clear description of what will be offered to you, how long you will have to wait, and so on.

By the way, the site has to state the prices and the lists of the documents too. And, it is really cool when there is a chance to switch from English to Portuguese.