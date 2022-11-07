New recruit strengthens Edinburgh home’s activity calendar

Language classes now available to care residents following appointment

Pensioners at a care residence in Edinburgh are being offered the opportunity to learn a new skill thanks to the home’s newest recruit.

Since joining Cramond Residence, Garylee Rushforth from Dunfermline has already made his mark by introducing a selection of language classes. The 34-year-old has drawn on his knowledge from living in a selection of European cities and speaks fluent German, Polish and is currently learning Scottish Gaelic.

Garylee has worked in the sector for over six years and most recently played a key role in planning and delivering meaningful activities for patients at an Acute Dementia unit in the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Now settled into the job, Garylee has been playing a central role in designing the home’s rich and engaging activities programme aimed at stimulating the mind.

He said: “My aim is to bring a structured approach to the way activities at Cramond are planned, led and delivered, ensuring that each activity contributes to each resident’s care plan while also being fun.

“My first six weeks have been a whirlwind. Cramond is a great place to work with lots of opportunities to develop my skills, share my experience and play a part in the wider care of our residents.

“As I’ve lived in a selection of countries, I know how fun it is to learn new languages and this is a passion and skill of mine that I really felt like I could bring to the table in my new role. The addition of language classes into the activities rota will be highly beneficial for the residents.

“Cramond is one of the very few care homes that really does structure itself around its residents’ wishes and needs. Emphasis is placed on ensuring residents are given the opportunity to input, consult on and determine the direction of all aspects of their care.”

Amongst other therapeutic and managerial roles, Garylee previously worked for the NHS where he delivered Cognitive Behavioural Therapy to patients across the region, with particular focus on mental health and addiction.

Garylee continued: “Cramond is like no other healthcare facility – the luxury surroundings make it feel more like a five-star hotel with care provision.

“The highlight of my time here so far has been seeing residents who would not normally engage in certain activities do so through relationship building, encouragement and measured and supported risk-taking.

“You just can’t beat seeing a resident come alive with emotion and energy after taking part in an activity that we have organised for them.”

Garylee will be contributing to Cramond’s bustling activities and excursions rota, which will see a pizza making masterclass, beer and gin samplings and a trip to the Living Memory shop in Ocean Terminal take place in July.

Established in 2018 at a cost of £8m and spread across three floors, Cramond Residence adopts a small-group living philosophy. That means groups of eight rooms form distinct “houses”, where residents are encouraged to eat and socialise together.

The home provides a range of activities specially designed to give residents a richer and more satisfying life, with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support & relief.

Cramond Residence offers high quality care for up to 74 residents offering a small-group living concept in nine houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from a highly-trained team.



Prices at the home start from £1,950 per week.

To find out more about Cramond Residence, visit: cramondresidence.co.uk/ or contact [email protected].