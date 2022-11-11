Love Star Series 1 Star Hannah Elizabeth Teases a New Project

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island Superstar

We can all agree that there hasn’t been a greater Love Island star than Hannah Elizabeth ever since season 1! This glamour girl from Liverpool completely stole the show with her appearance and paved the way to stardom.

But what has she been up to these days? Does she have any plans for the future?

Word is on the street that our lovely Hannah is cooking up some new projects and that she’s got some quite big things going on in her life!

Photo by Shai Pal on Unsplash

Exclusive News from Hannah Elizabeth

What’s New In Hannah Elizabeth’s Life?

Let’s get started with the big things first, shall we? The Love Island superstar, Hannah Elizabeth, has become a mom! She’s a proud mother of Reggie, who’s two and a half. Hannah says that he’s a bit mischievous, but nonetheless, he’s her best mate and that she means the world to her.

The two currently live in Liverpool as it allows Hannah to keep up with her work while being a mom. She says that balancing her mom and work life has been pretty hard, but the help of her friends and family from Liverpool has meant a great deal.

Currently, she’s doing a lot of modelling and has quite a few Instagram jobs since her spike in popularity from the hit UK dating show, so she’s busy as she gets. Her plan is to move to Essex next year, where she’ll be reunited with her new boyfriend. Wait, did we just say new boyfriend?

That’s right, you can forget all about John, Hannah’s Love Island boyfriend because this glamour babe got a new man by her side. She says that she’s never been more in love and that it was destiny that brought her together with her new partner.

To top it all off, the new couple has had quite a romantic story too. They’ve known each other for over 10 years and have been best friends, knowing everything about each other for a decade. Naturally, they fell in love and now they’re the sweetest couple you could ever imagine.

The man’s name is Frank Major, who also had an appearance on small screens all over the UK in the hit series The Only Way Is Essex. After starring in TOWIE, he used to run nightclubs all over Essex, with which Hannah helped him.

Nowadays, the two are madly in love with each other and plan a future together in Essex, along with the amazing little Reggie.

What’s Hannah Elizabeth’s Opinion on New Love Island Episodes?

Now, you might be wondering whether the star of Love Island season 1 watches the latest seasons of the show. Not only is she watching them, she adores them!

Hannah admits that she was addicted to the new season of the show and that she rooted for Ekin-Su and Davide, the crowd favourites. She fell in love with them, like the rest of the nation, and can’t wait for their new show by ITV to come out.

How Did Hannah’s Life Change After Love Island?

Unlike Ekin-su and Davice, Hannah Elizabeth didn’t get her own show by ITV, so, was her appearance on Love Island worth it?

According to the Liverpool diva, her life has changed for the better and allowed her to enjoy it to the fullest. It gained her a new following, got her countless followers on Instagram and OnlyFans, and on top of that, she’s even hosting her own podcast and has her own NFTs.

Does it get any better than that for Hannah Elizabeth? Yes, yes it does!

She’s also stayed in touch with a lot of producers of Love Island and met many new people from the industry thanks to her appearance on the show. Nowadays, she’s well-connected and is able to do a plethora of modelling work, both on her own, and collaborating with someone else.

Hannah’s Advice for People Wanting to Get Into Love Island

If you like Hannah Elizabeth, the chances are that you want to follow in her footsteps and make an appearance on Love Island. The dive says that the best advice she can give her fans who want to get into the show is to be themselves.

There aren’t any hidden tactics or strategies for making an appearance on Love Island. You just have to present yourself in the best possible light and not act like someone else.

The producers must fall in love with your charisma and personality, and see that you’re not faking it. Although this advice might sound cheesy, Hannah says that it’s the only way to make it in the industry.

Does Hannah Still Get Recognized by Love Island Fans?

Yes, even 7 years after her appearance on Love Island, Hannah says that she still gets recognized by fans. The show is quite popular nowadays in the U.S., which is why she says that she gets approached by Americans wherever she goes around the globe.

For example, on her visit to Italy with her new boyfriend, Hannah says she got approached by a bunch of American tourists on the streets. She was quite surprised, but she was more than happy to have a chat with them!

Most importantly, Hannah likes to keep in touch with her fanbase via Instagram and OnlyFans, and she’s very active on the two networks. That’s where you can see most of her latest work and get updates on her life.

Is Hannah Going to be Back on TV?

The thing you quite likely want to know the most is whether Hannah Elizabeth is going back on TV or not. Fortunately, the diva has plenty of plans for making appearances on TV again, but she couldn’t share what, as she wants to surprise her fans.

But, she did share that there are a few collaborations with Katie Price coming up, so be sure to refresh her OnlyFans page.

If you want to get a more detailed insight into Hannah Elizabeth’s life, be sure to check out her exclusive interview!