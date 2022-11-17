Why Hubspot is an Excellent CRM

Customer Relationship Management systems have become essential for any modern business. If you don’t already have one, chances are you’re falling behind the competition. These powerful systems have been game changers for businesses all around the world, and that’s why they have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Some of the most popular CRM systems in the world can be incredibly pricey, especially if you have a larger business with more people that need to use the CRM. This is one factor that has been putting business executives off of investing into CRM systems. That is especially true since they are complex and difficult to integrate, so it’s not something you can just try out to see if it works for your business.

However, there is one CRM that stands out above the others, especially when it comes to the price tag. HubSpot is one of the best CRMs that is being used by some of the biggest businesses all around the world. You might expect it to be pricey, but you would be surprised by how useful the HubSpot free package is. Let’s take a closer look at what makes Hubspot such a great CRM system for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

What Does HubSpot Offer?

HubSpot is a Customer Relationship Management system, also known as a CRM for short. CRMs have become the go-to system for millions of businesses because of the features that they bring to the table. There are so many features that businesses can take advantage of that it’s impossible to list them in this article, but we’ll cover a few core elements of CRMs below.

Firstly, as the name suggests, these systems are used to create a stronger bond between a business and its customers. CRM systems allow your business to generate a massive library of contacts with information and data. From contact details to job titles, and even how they interact with your business, you can use this information to build a profile for each of your customers, and add a personal touch to your marketing and communications with them.

People will always respond better when they’re interacting with a personalised business. You can use your CRM to get an overview of any given customer and make them feel unique and special. For example, you send them a discount code on their birthday, or you can even segregate your customers into different lists to only send them marketing emails that relate to them and that they will be interested in.

CRMs have a pipeline feature that can often be customised to your business needs and goals. For example, you can create a ticketing system for your customer support team which will allow you to keep track of any issues that need to be actioned — no more email inboxes filled to the brim with missed communications. Moving the ticket to the next step in the pipeline will automatically trigger a notification for the entire team, and inform the next team member of what they need to do. You can even use this pipeline system for internal projects allowing you to keep track of the progress of any project and where it is in the development process.

HubSpot and other CRMs also integrate with third-party applications, allowing your team to use their favourite productivity apps such as Slack, Google Docs and thousands of others. These integrations allow your CRM to pull data from the apps, which will help your team to keep track of anything on one unified platform. For example, if someone schedules a Zoom meeting with you, the CRM will automatically pull that information from Zoom, and enter it into your Google Calendar and email inbox.

Why Hubspot is Unique

The features described above are standard among almost every CRM on the market. Some CRMs may have additional features, or they may have less features as with any other product. So, what exactly makes HubSpot stand out from the crowd?

The main factor that makes Hubspot such an attractive CRM option for business executives is its affordability and financial flexibility. While many CRMs can be used for free with a limited number of users or for a limited time, HubSpot offers a fully functional CRM for an unlimited number of users without any time trials or demo accounts.

The free version of HubSpot does lack some of the premium features such as email templates, number of contacts, and others. But overall, the free version of Hubspot is still more than sufficient for small to medium sized businesses.

HubSpot’s flexibility comes in when you need to unlock premium features. HubSpot’s CRM is divided into three branches, named Hubs. You will find the Sales Hub, Marketing Hub, and Service Hub. Each of these branches can be upgraded independently. For example, if you need to unlock premium marketing features, you can move up to the paid version of the Marketing Hub while sticking with the free versions of the Sales Hub and the Service Hub. This flexibility means that you won’t be paying for features that you don’t need and won’t be using.

Choosing the Perfect CRM

With so many different CRMs on the market, it can be incredibly difficult to make a decision on which one your business is going to use. These systems are time consuming and difficult to set up too, which makes the decision all the more important.

When choosing a CRM, you need to make sure that you’re doing thorough research on the system. Ideally you want to find a CRM that caters to your needs and lines up with your requirements in terms of features.

The most important factor to consider is the costs of the CRM. You need to make sure that the CRM fits into your budget. Keep in mind that there may be some hidden costs involved in implementing or maintaining the CRM that are not included in the monthly fees. The best course of action is to discuss a CRM with an expert or an agency that specialised in setting them up and maintaining them. This way, you can also determine which CRM best suits your business based on your specific requirements