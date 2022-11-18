How Long Does Revolax Filler Last?

According to its website, Revolax is considered “the UK’s #1 dermal filler.” After emerging in South Korea, the brand was brought to the UK and, therefore, entered the international market in 2017. Below, you will find essential information on the Revolax brand. Namely, let us go through the most important facts on the trademark and then delve into the discussion of its average duration.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

About Revolax in a Nutshell

Revolax is a brand that manufactures top-quality cosmetic injectables with natural-looking and long-lasting results. So, how about checking out its manufacturer, main active substance, and product line right away?

The Manufacturer of Revolax Dermal Fillers

Originally, the Revolax brand was developed in 2012 in South Korea. It quickly gained popularity and became highly appreciated by beauty lovers. In 2017, Revolax was brought to the global market by British Fox Group companies.

A side note: According to the ELLE journal, Revolax is described as a brand that occurred when “Korean beauty has emerged to cement its place in the global beauty lexicon.”

Hyaluronic Acid As the Main Active Substance of Revolax Solutions

Each Revolax product might be defined as a clinically proven hyaluronic acid dermal filler. More precisely, it is mainly based on a completely natural substance optimised for perfect integration into the human skin tissue with the purpose of its profound hydration.

A side note: The composition of Revolax does not contain free hyaluronic acid (HA). Otherwise, the main active substance of the brand is created with the help of an advanced cross-linking technology that ensures the long-lasting duration of the result it creates and minimizes the risk of product migration.

The Revolax Product Line

The Revolax collection consists of three main injectable dermal fillers (or, as the brand’s website calls them, “the Revolax trio”), namely Revolax Fine, Deep, and Sub-Q. So, let’s check them out on the spot!

A side note: All Revolax dermal filler solutions mentioned below might appear in two versions, namely with or without prefilled lidocaine (a substance that is used to minimize pain during injections of facial fillers). If a patient is allergic to lidocaine, a healthcare practitioner might inject Revolax without it and use a topical anesthetic beforehand or an ice pack after the procedure to reduce the level of a patient’s discomfort.

Revolax Fine

Revolax Fine is the lightest facial filler within the brand’s range. Its subtle composition has been specifically designed to treat the most delicate areas of the human face. The product is mainly used to:

Fill wrinkles of small size and depth (for instance, first crow’s feet, glabellar folds, and forehead lines);

Create subtle augmentation of the lips;

Treat tiny neck wrinkles.

In other words, Revolax Fine is a non-animal-based solution manufactured with the help of an advanced gel formula to minimize lines and wrinkles in the superficial layers of the skin or restore the lost facial volume immediately after the procedure.

Revolax Deep

As its title suggests, Revolax Deep belongs to facial fillers created to fill deeper lines and wrinkles on a patient’s face. More precisely, it is a product that should be injected beneath the middle layer of the skin in order to:

Address nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and tear troughs of middle intensity;

Augment skin tissues around the injected area (namely, cheeks and chin);

Plump lips.

Thus, Revolax Deep is one of those anti-wrinkle treatments that smooth creases in an instantly visible but nevertheless subtle way. While being exceptionally effective, it provides a patient with a pretty natural finish.

Revolax SUB-Q

Similar to other fillers in the brand’s product line, Revolax Sub-Q profoundly rejuvenates the skin structure of a patient. It is a product with a dense monophasic structure that should be injected into the subcutaneous layer with the purpose to:

Take care of deep wrinkles, folds, and lines;

Add volume to sunken cheeks and poorly defined chin;

Profoundly augment and contour lips.

While belonging to the same high-quality fillers as other Revolax solutions, the Sub-Q one is the most intense dermal filler within the brand’s range. Its powerful composition is capable of getting rid of the deepest skin depressions.

A side note: All Revolax fillers carry minimal risks of any adverse reactions. A special molecular structure sets Revolax solutions apart from a vast majority of other products of a similar kind and ensures their global safety. At the same time, however, Revolax products should be administered exclusively by certified healthcare providers to avoid the risks of unwanted complications (for instance, tissue death because of an unintentional administration of the product into a blood vessel).

The Average Duration of Revolax Fillers

Revolax produces hyaluronic-acid-based dermal fillers with exceptionally durable results. Below, you will find answers to the most important questions connected to the average duration of Revolax facial fillers.

What Are the Least and the Most Durable Fillers Within the Revolax Range?

Each Revolax filler has its own duration of action, namely:

Revolax Fine is a filler that might last from 9 to 12 months;

Revolax Deep is a filler that might last from 12 to 18 months;

Revolax Sub-Q is a filler that might last from 12 to 18 months.

Therefore, “Fine” is the least long-lasting solution if compared to other Revolax fillers. At the same time, “Deep” and “Sub-Q” are the facial fillers with a roughly equal duration of action.

What Factors Define the Average Duration of Revolax?

The average duration of Revolax results depends on the individual situation of each patient. Here is the list of main factors that define how long a certain dermal filler is expected to last:

The nature and intensity of a problem that is going to be addressed by a dermal filler (for instance, it does make a difference whether a patient would like to get rid of a tear trough or augment lips with Revolax since the filler usually lasts less in the areas that undergo repetitive or exaggerated movement);

The volume of a dermal filler that is going to be injected (or, in other words, “How many syringes of Revolax will a patient need to achieve the desired result?”);

The health condition of a patient (including their ongoing diseases, skin type, and current age);

The quality of the post-injection skincare routine;

And so on.

In other words, the injection of the very same filler might provide two different patients with various durations of their results.

How to Prolong the Result of Revolax Injections?

The adherence to the following simple rules for the first 48 hours after the injection of Revolax might substantially prolong the duration of its result:

Avoid direct sun exposure and use a special sunscreen cream around the area of the treatment;

Stay away from sources of excessive heat (for instance, hot bath tubes or saunas);

Do not wear heavy make-up at the injection site;

Evade strenuous exercising;

And so on.

By means of paying attention to the above-mentioned rules, a patient will be able to both maximize the effectiveness of the treatment and minimize the risk of complications after it.

Final Words

All in all, Revolax is an advantageous brand of facial fillers. The average duration of its results helps it to substantially overcome its market-leading competitors. Thus, feel free to schedule an appointment with your healthcare provider and give Revolax a chance to enhance your beauty!