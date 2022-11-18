Players we will miss the most this world cup

The Qatar World Cup is fast approaching and football fans have never been more excited. However, there are several players that we’ll be sure to miss this year.

Whether their team didn’t qualify, or they’ve suffered an injury out of their control, we’ve listed some of the players that we’ll miss the most during the World Cup.

Photo by Fauzan Saari on Unsplash

Erling Haaland

The Norwegian has been dominating the Premier League this year, being Manchester City’s top goal scorer so far this season. As Norway failed to qualify for this year’s tournament, defenders won’t have to worry about this leading striker towering over them to get the ball at the back of the net.

The 22-year old only managed to play six out of 10 qualifying matches, and in his absence, the team only managed to win one match. We’ll certainly miss watching this talented player on our screens.

N’golo Kante

As a stand out performer in France’s midfield during the World Cup in 2018, Kante’s shoes will be hard to fill.

After undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he received during a game against Tottenham Hotspur, he’s been out of action since August and will not be able to play in this year’s tournament.

Mohammed Salah

The Egyptian King that is Mo Salah will be sorely missed from football’s biggest stage. After scoring on his Liverpool debut all the way back in 2017, he hasn’t stopped scoring since. He’s played a huge part in the success of Liverpool FC and football fans will certainly feel his absence.

Egypt have had terrible luck throughout 2022 and after a tense qualifying game against Senegal, the country missed out on a spot in the tournament this year.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Swedish striker has played for some of the world’s best teams, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

As Sweden lost their play-off final against Poland, this will be the second consecutive tournament they have missed out on, and may have been Zlatan’s last chance to play on the world’s biggest stage.

Marco Verratti

The reigning Italian European champions won’t be attending this year’s World Cup, following their shock defeat against North Macedonia in the play-off semi-finals. Because of this, top-class players won’t be able to show off their skills, including Marco Verratti.

As one of the best midfielders in the game, Verratti played a starring role in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph, and won’t get that same chance this year.

Reece James

Following Gareth Southgate’s confirmed Three Lions squad, Reece James has not made the cut this year for the England team. The Chelsea right-back is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained in October against AC Milan, forcing him to sit out of the World Cup.