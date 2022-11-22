Edinburgh Care Home raises the bar with new social activity

Friday pub nights introduced to help improve quality of life for care residents

RESIDENTS at an Edinburgh care home have been enjoying a night at the pub – without even having to leave the development.

Dedicated staff at Cramond Residence launched ‘Friday Pub Nights’ in a bid to engage residents in a social event imitating what they would ordinarily experience in their own home lives.

A pub environment with simulated pub seating, a bar, music, Sports TV and table games has been set up within the home.

Residents have used this activity to engage in lively and meaningful debates about current and past affairs, as well as enjoying a good sing-song to a wide range of music.

Garylee Rushforth, one of Cramond Residence’s Lifestyle Co-ordinators, said: “The pub nights are designed to help to combat loneliness, whilst also improving our residents’ quality of life.

“We are one of a few care home’s offering evening activities as we feel it is important for the independence and wellbeing of our residents.

“Old traditions have certainly not been forgotten at our pub nights, and frequently the first drink of the evening is welcomed with a Scots toast.”

The new activity, which occurs every Friday evening between 7pm and 9pm, has proven a hit with residents, having already developed around eight regulars.

Christian Daraio, Cramond Residence’s Client Liaison Manager, said: “The pandemic highlighted the negative effects of social isolation and loneliness, so in our care home, we have endeavoured to create a highly-enriching social calendar that fosters social interaction and enjoyment, ensuring that every resident feels involved in our small community.

“Our lifestyle coordinators have worked hard to put together an extensive activities programme and other activities offered include baking, painting, pet therapy and cheese and wine nights, to name a few!”.

All activities are optional, with residents being able to dip in and out of the daily excursions and classes. Nonetheless, participation in a few activities every week is encouraged by the Cramond Residence team to ensure residents make the most out of the offerings from the care home.

Launched in 2018, Cramond Residence offers uncompromising nurse-led care, as well as specialist services such as respite and dementia care. The care home currently has 74 residents spread across nine luxuriously-appointed homes.

Residential life is full of activities, freshly prepared meals and top-class facilities, ensuring that all residents enjoy a rich and satisfying life at the care home. The facilities provided include a cinema and function room, a games room and also a sensory experience which offers therapeutic activities for those with dementia.

Each resident also receives a personal care plan from health care professionals which is continually assessed and revised, ensuring that residents have access to the best possible level of care. Cramond Residence offer tours of their quality accommodation and facilities in the north of Edinburgh. The tour allows potential residents and their loved ones to see the residence for themselves, meet the team and discuss any additional requirements.